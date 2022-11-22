Kroger Shares Thanksgiving Trends Ahead of the Holiday

Grocer to sell more than 6 million pounds of cranberries

CINCINNATI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced trends heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, sharing that it will sell 55 million pounds of turkey, as 85 percent of surveyed customers celebrating say they will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal cooked at their home or in the homes of family and friends, according to 84.51º, Kroger's retail and data science, insights and media arm.*

"Thanks to our amazing team of associates, Kroger is prepared to help our shoppers make holiday memories this season with all of their favorite family recipes and Thanksgiving staples—including 55 million pounds of turkey," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant & Marketing Officer. "As families and friends gather this Thanksgiving, we are here to help them make it a meal they will remember – whether they're recreating longstanding traditions or creating new – no matter how they choose to celebrate."

While turkey will be at the center of the Thanksgiving plate for many customers, cranberries remain a holiday staple with, a projected 6.2 million pounds—100 truckloads—of fresh cranberries to be sold.* Among the 4.1 million pies purchased this season, pumpkin, apple and pecan dominate as customer favorites.* For holiday hosts looking for more variety or families who simply cannot choose between seasonal favorites, Kroger has customers covered with a brand-new half-pumpkin and half-pecan pie available for the first time this year.

Nostalgia reigns supreme this season with a fall twist on classic cocktails such as cranberry mules, pumpkin spice mudslides, maple old-fashioned and apple-spiced margaritas. The grocer predicts that spirits will be batched and shareable with boozy punches and sangria infused with autumn flavors like apple cider, pumpkin spice and dark spirits.

Kroger's Our Brands' products, tried, tested and loved by customers, boast several products to make customers' holiday meals affordable, easy and delicious including items such as:

Private Selection Petite Sweet Potatoes with Brown Sugar and Cayenne.

Kroger Family Size Broccoli and Cauliflower Au Gratin.

Private Selection Cheesecake Bites.

Simple Truth Salad Starters.

Kroger Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream.

Simple Truth Organic Butternut Squash Soup.

Insights from 84.51º also report nearly 50 percent of customers surveyed started their Thanksgiving shopping a week before the holiday; however, customers can still get their Thanksgiving favorites now by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

*Sales are projections for 2022 based on sales from the previous year during the same period.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About 84.51°

84.51° is a retail data science, insights and media company helping The Kroger Co., consumer packaged goods companies, agencies, publishers and affiliated partners create more personalized and valuable experiences for shoppers across the path to purchase.

Powered by cutting edge science, we leverage 1st party retail data from nearly 1 of 2 US households and 2BN+ transactions to fuel a more customer-centric journey utilizing 84.51° Insights, 84.51° Loyalty Marketing and our retail media advertising solution, Kroger Precision Marketing.

