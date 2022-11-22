Jackpocket Lottery Courier App Reports Record Participation in Historic Powerball Run

Available in 14 States, Jackpocket App Used for 2% of National Powerball Sales

NEW YORK , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced record participation in the run up to the $2.04 billion Powerball through its lottery courier app. From August 6, 2022 to November 7, 2022, Jackpocket notably was used for 2% of national Powerball ticket sales for particular drawings while being available in just 14 out of 48 Powerball states and jurisdictions.

Jackpocket users were responsible for up to 11% of all Powerball tickets sold in the 14 states where it operates. (PRNewswire)

Jackpocket users were responsible for up to 11% of all Powerball tickets sold in the 14 states where it operates, and reached even higher market share in some states for particular drawings:

15% in New York

15% in Arkansas

13% in Texas

13% in New Jersey

"With the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on November 7, Jackpocket had its best day ever with its highest number of ticket orders and daily active users," said Peter Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play, and we were extremely proud to help lottery players participate in the history-making Powerball run. Not to mention, we're thrilled for the nearly 500,000 Jackpocket users who won a Powerball prize from the convenience of their phone."

Jackpocket users won over $14 million in Powerball prizes during the run between August and November 7, 2022, including:

Five $1 million second-prize wins

One $150,000 prize win in New Jersey

Four $100,000 prize wins

Eighteen $50,000 prize wins

Of note, two of Jackpocket's users who were second-prize winners in Colorado and New York came extremely close to winning the $1.2 billion Powerball in the November 2 drawing. Their tickets matched all 5 white ball numbers but were just one digit away from matching the red Powerball. Their Powerball numbers were 24 and 22 respectively; the winning Powerball number drawn was 23. Based on number of unique number combinations, Jackpocket users had a 1.45% chance of having the $2.04 billion winning ticket in the November 7 drawing.

Since Jackpocket launched in 2013, lottery players have won over $200 million in lottery prizes using the app. Twenty-four individuals have won prizes worth $1 million or more. Jackpocket ranked as the #3 Entertainment app in the App Store for the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. It ranked as the #1 free app in the entire App Store during the July 2022 Mega Millions run.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket