Ingredients for a Safer Thanksgiving Propane Deep Frying Turkey Tips

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you looking to get out of the kitchen this Thanksgiving and free up some oven space? Propane can do that. Power your deep frying with propane this Thanksgiving for a delectable, succulent, and crispy bird.

The Propane Council of Texas has some tips for frying your turkey this Thanksgiving:

Size Matters. 8 pounds to 10 pounds turkeys are best for frying.

Never fry a frozen turkey. Ensure the turkey is completely thawed before frying. This is extremely important.

Do not stuff a turkey you plan on frying. The only one that needs to get stuffed, this Thanksgiving, is you.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions. Whether it's assembly, use, maintenance, cleaning, or storage, make your deep fryer's user manual your go-to resource for safe frying.

Position the fryer in a safe location. Place your propane fryer outdoors only, on a flat open area away from kids, critters, and anything flammable. Fryers should be placed at least 10 feet away from the home and other structures.

Never overfill the fryer. Determine how much oil you need before carefully placing the turkey in the fryer.

Fry at no more than 350-375 degrees. Hotter isn't better. Use oils with high smoke points like peanut, refined canola, corn oil, rice oil, and sunflower. Monitor the oil temperature to prevent the oil from overheating, which can catch fire.

Keep an eye on the fryer at all times. Never leave your turkey fryer unattended while cooking.

Never use water to extinguish a grease or cooking oil fire. Have a fire extinguisher on hand.

Oil-less infrared propane deep fryers are also always an option.

For more information on propane, please visit www.propanecounciloftexas.org/thanksgiving.

