Coeptis Therapeutics Engages IQVIA to Support SNAP-CAR Development Program

Coeptis to collaborate with IQVIA, a global contract research organization, to identify target indications and initiate IND-enabling activities for SNAP-CAR

WEXFORD, Pa., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) ("Coeptis" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced an agreement with IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract services to the life sciences industry, to support the development of SNAP-CAR, a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that Coeptis licensed from the University of Pittsburgh. SNAP-CAR is designed as a "universal" CAR T cell therapy platform that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.

(PRNewsfoto/Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the agreement, IQVIA will collaborate with Coeptis to prioritize the target indications for the SNAP-CAR program and manage activities designed to enable the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

"We believe SNAP-CAR offers an opportunity to direct the power of CAR T to an array of cancers, including solid tumors, that have largely been inaccessible via current cell therapy technologies," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings. "Given this tremendous opportunity, Coeptis is now moving full-force to initiate a first-in-human clinical program to investigate SNAP-CAR, and we are excited to partner IQVIA to begin the development process. We look forward to working with IQVIA, as well as the researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, to prioritize the initial target indications for advancing SNAP-CAR through the IND process and into the clinic."

Michael Kardas, VP of Regulatory Affairs and Drug Discovery Solutions at IQVIA, stated, "We are pleased to have this opportunity to collaborate with Coeptis to advance the development of SNAP-CAR. SNAP-CAR T cells can be engineered to address numerous cancers, including solid tumors, and we look forward to partnering with Coeptis to identify those cancer indications that are well-suited for harnessing the power of the technology."

About SNAP-CAR

SNAP-CAR, which Coeptis Therapeutics licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, is designed to be a "universal" CAR T cell therapy platform that can be adapted to different cancer indications. Instead of directly binding to a target on the tumor cell, CAR T cells are co-administered with one or more antibody adaptors that bind to the tumor cells and are fitted with a chemical group that irreversibly connects them to the SNAP-CAR on the therapeutic cells via a covalent bond. Pre-clinical studies in mice have demonstrated that by targeting tumors via antibody adaptor molecules, the SNAP-CAR therapy provides a highly programmable therapeutic platform.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. Coeptis was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 85,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Global Market following the business combination; (2) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Company as a result of the consummation of the business combination; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to the business combination; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

CONTACTS

Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.

Investors

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jon Nugent

jnugent@tiberend.com

Media

David Schemelia

dschemelia@tiberend.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coeptis Therapeutics