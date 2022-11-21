XT.COM Lists KENT in Its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused crypto exchange , is thrilled to announce the listing of KENT on its platform in the Main Zone and the KENT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 05:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit KENT for trading at 2022-11-20 05:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for KENT will open at 2022-11-22 05:00 (UTC)

About the KENT Project

KENT is an ERC-20 token issued by the Kent platform with a total supply of 200,000,000 (200 million). KENT holders can participate in the platform's governance and be rewarded with KENT tokens. Pre-owned KENT tokens are periodically burned to stabilize the token price by burning 50% of the total amount received for digital land sales. Large token quantities are also held in escrow to reduce circulating supply.

KENT holders also earn tokens from buying and selling in-game assets and NFTs on the KENT Multicreator Gaming Universe. Participants earn KENT via farming and are rewarded with KENT tokens proportionate to their farming duration.

About KENT

Kent is a blockchain platform focused on solving the imbalance of revenue distribution and unfair contracts within the entertainment industry, namely the gaming sector and K-Pop. Users on the Kent platform trade content directly without intermediaries or brokerage intervention. Users enjoy reduced transaction costs and reasonable compensation.

In the gaming sector, Kent enables participants to share and distribute digital assets to ensure active participation in the game. Kent users enjoy increased transparency, leading to a fairer rewards distribution.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both KENT and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in KENT trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://kentcoin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kent__global

Telegram: https://t.me/kent_global

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

