Virtusa Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

Virtusa recognized among 18 vendors in the new report

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Niche Players quadrant of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development (CSD) Services[i]. The first-ever evaluation was based on specific criteria based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Focused on efficiency and speed, Virtusa delivers digital transformation services by leveraging new technologies, advancing software quickly while reducing technical debt and maintaining an agile execution model for higher engineering quality. With multidisciplinary and nimble teams, Virtusa pushes boundaries with emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI/ML, Web3, IoT, edge computing and 5G to help customers stay ahead of the curve, driving improvements and productivity gains.

"We consider our positioning in the Niche Player quadrant by Gartner as validation of our mission to enable customers to change and disrupt markets through innovative engineering," said Virtusa Chief Technology Officer Ram Meenakshisundaram. "Businesses have an insatiable appetite for digital transformation and are continuously looking to punch above their weight class. Virtusa is committed to building the software that will increase the effectiveness of our customers' business and differentiate them in competitive markets."

Gartner defines the market for CSD services as development of customer applications and software products specifically for an organization to satisfy its unique business needs. This Magic Quadrant includes 18 vendors divided into four quadrants: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers, and Leaders.

To learn more about Virtusa and to download a complimentary version of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Customer Software Development Services, please visit https://www.virtusa.com/perspectives/report/gartner-magic-quadrant-csds-2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Alex Nickols

Edelman

+1 (415) 430-8056

Alex.Nickols@edelman.com

[i] Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide," Luis Pinto, Gunjan Gupta, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Deacon D.K Wan, Brett Sparks, November 17, 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation