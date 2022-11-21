SOCi Recognized on Inc. Power Partner and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SOCi Highlighted as a Leading B2B Partner and Ranked Among North America's Fastest-Growing Companies

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi , the marketing platform for multi-location brands, today announced honors from Inc. Magazine and Deloitte, recognizing its success as a B2B partner supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow and its growth as an industry leader in localized marketing technology.

SOCi was recognized as one of the 252 companies founders can't live without, which "go the extra mile to provide game-changing support" on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. All companies named on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups.

Using sentiment from online conversations translated into numerical scores, companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process. The complete Inc. Power Partner list can be found here .

SOCi has also been ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. SOCi's revenue grew 282% during this period. Full results of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ can be found here .

"SOCi's passionate commitment to developing solutions for the unique marketing challenges of multi-location enterprises has catalyzed our customers' growth efforts, and in turn has fueled our own," said Afif Khoury , CEO of SOCi. "Recognition from these notable institutions validates an increased need for a scalable localized marketing strategy to engage customers across digital channels and emphasizes the success multi-location businesses have found in doing so."

These recognitions from Inc. and Deloitte come on the heels of SOCi receiving The Startup Weekly's 2022 Exceptional Workplace and Software Companies to Watch awards. Both awards were determined by a panel of judges composed of top executives, founders, investors and industry experts. Full results from both recognitions can be found here .

To learn more about how SOCi helps businesses scale marketing that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected, visit www.meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

