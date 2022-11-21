ReasonLabs Joins Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO)

ReasonLabs joins over 60 member organizations committed to driving improvements in the testing of anti-malware solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping families and individuals worldwide with the same level of cyber protection utilized by global enterprise companies, today announced it has joined the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO), an international non-profit association that focuses on addressing the global need for improvement in the objectivity, quality and relevance of anti-malware testing methodologies.

AMTSO is a member-driven organization that develops standards and guidelines for anti-malware testing, providing advice and guidance to the expert testers that make up its member organizations, as well as to others starting out in testing. The organization developed and maintains a Testing Protocol Standard that gives testers and vendors common processes for anti-malware testing. Members of AMTSO collaborate to discuss important issues facing testers and vendors alike.

"We are excited for the opportunity to join AMTSO, a community dedicated to ensuring the quality of anti-malware solutions combating the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks," said Kobi Kalif, CEO of ReasonLabs. "Joining the AMTSO community further demonstrates ReasonLabs' commitment to providing industry-leading cybersecurity protections to families and individuals around the world."

"We're delighted to welcome ReasonLabs into the AMTSO community", said John Hawes, COO at AMTSO. "AMTSO's broad membership drives our communal effort to ensure fair, balanced and transparent testing, which improves product quality and ultimately leads to better security for everyone. By joining our efforts, ReasonLabs shows its strong support for these aims."

ReasonLabs recently released its RAV Online Security product, which provides an additional layer of real-time, 24/7 protection against malicious URLs, phishing, harmful extensions, suspicious downloads, intrusive trackers, unauthorized notifications, and pop-ups. ReasonLabs RAV Endpoint Protection solution, a defensive bulwark against any and all malicious activity users face across their personal devices—from viruses and malware, to ransomware, phishing and other cyber risks, also received Gold Certification from Access Technologies (OPSWAT), a leader in critical infrastructure protection.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a cybersecurity pioneer equipping tens of millions of families and individuals worldwide with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-Founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

About AMTSO:

AMTSO is the cybersecurity industry's testing standard community, consisting of over 60 security and testing member companies from around the world. The organization offers a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration on objective standards and best practices for anti-malware testing and assessment of other cybersecurity products. The AMTSO standard raises the bar for cybersecurity tests, contributing to more fairness in the industry, and creating transparency for consumers and businesses looking for the best digital protection.

