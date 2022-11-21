JLL's strategic technology services enable future of work and sustainability

Offering will provide end-to-end guidance on real estate technology solutions for commercial real estate

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Technologies (JLLT), the technology division of JLL, today announced the launch of the Strategic Technology Program, which provides assessment, strategic planning, goal setting and performance measurement services for real estate technologies.

The launch of the program is in response to increasing demand for technology solutions to help commercial real estate (CRE) managers adhere to sustainable business objectives. These services are particularly relevant now as businesses implement long-term hybrid work models and ambitious sustainability targets stemming from the pandemic.

According to JLL research, 44% of large and mid-size organizations rely on external partners and service firms to accelerate their real estate technology implementation. Among JLL's enterprise clients, demand for technology management services has increased by over 50% year-over-year. As demand has increased, JLL has invested in its technology services.

The Strategic Technology Program helps real estate leaders better manage and operate their real estate technology for optimal outcomes. Real estate leaders can use the program's technology assessment, management and measurement offerings to align their technology portfolio to their building systems and data, sustainability, and facility management objectives.

The offering helps companies in the following areas:

Building – Tools that tune buildings and workspaces to drive for optimal performance, inform sustainability objectives, and enable real estate services teams to interact with building and enterprise systems.

Workplace – Enterprise technology solutions that help maximize employee efficiency and enhance their workday experience.

Sustainability – Platforms that measure and improve energy use, water use and waste to help companies reach their net zero carbon goals.

Data & Analytics – Governance, integration, reporting and modeling that leverage data and analytics platforms to achieve financial, operational and experiential breakthroughs that power insight-driven real estate decision.

"More and more, organizations are coming to us to help them demystify the ever-expanding and increasingly complex real estate technology landscape, and ultimately use that technology to help them navigate the changing world of the workplace," said Sharad Rastogi, president, JLLT. "Hybrid work requires technology to be successful. This offering is a great example of how we combine expertise across technology and technology services to enable our customers to select, deploy and adopt technology and accelerate their return on investment."

JLLT houses decades of talent from all corners of CRE – developers, technologists, brokers and more. Together with other business lines in JLL, it delivers a comprehensive portfolio of purpose-built software platforms, apps, hardware and technology services. It also offers innovations from venture-backed companies. JLLT's objective is to meet and exceed the industry's demands for transactional, operational, experiential and data-driven excellence.

"JLLT is our strategic real estate technology partner," said Kathy Jones, Associate Vice President for Facilities Engineering and Planning, Rice University. "They are an extension of our internal team and a trusted delivery and thought partner. They help us drive innovation, transformation, and adoption through an actionable and measurable technology roadmap and tightly aligned business outcomes, both of which are supported by efficiently utilized people resources and technology resources."

JLLT is recognized as a leading Workplace Systems Integrator by Verdantix Research and has helped thousands of clients deploy and manage technology in more than 130 countries globally, representing over 250,000 properties and more than 14 billion square feet of space.

For additional information on the new services, visit JLLT.com/services.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of September 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

