YSG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Yatsen Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/yatsen-holding-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=33813&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased Yatsen Holding Limited American Depository Shares ("ADS") between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022 or acquired Yatsen ADS pursuant or traceable to documents issued in connection with Yatsen's November 2020 initial public stock offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 22, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Yatsen Holding Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), Yatsen and the other named defendants misled investors into believing that Yatsen's most significant brands, Perfect Diary and Little Ondine, were thriving, thereby driving Yatsen's "healthy" top-line growth at the time of its IPO and quarter after quarter thereafter. In truth, however, cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO and throughout 2021. Moreover, as the truth about Yatsen's business reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically, causing Yatsen investors to suffer significant damages.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law