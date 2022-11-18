MultiBank Group Announces the Relocation of its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai and Celebrates New Beginnings in the UAE with a Spectacular Evening Gala Dinner

Leaders and VIPs of the trading community enjoyed a grand evening of entertainment and networking at the Annual Gala Dinner 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

MultiBank Group Celebrates New Beginnings in the UAE with a Spectacular Evening Gala Dinner (PRNewsfoto/MultiBank Group) (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 2005, MultiBank Group has evolved into the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide. Just recently, in October 2022 , MultiBank Group moved its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai , UAE. Mr. Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group – stated:

"MultiBank Group has been recently awarded additional licenses issued by two of the most respected regulators worldwide, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the United Arab Emirates ("SCA") and the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). The Board of Directors had a difficult choice between deciding whether to move to Singapore or Dubai as its new Headquarters. After lengthy deliberations, I am glad to say that they approved unanimously the move to Dubai in view of the positive and encouraging policy of the UAE Government in promoting Dubai as a global major financial centre.

We are very proud that MultiBank Group has moved to Dubai with an impeccable record with its global regulators, bringing the world's largest financial derivatives institution to consolidate its position in the UAE."

MultiBank Group is present in over 20 countries across 5 continents, including Hong Kong , Australia , Singapore , Ireland , United Kingdom , Germany , Austria , Mexico , Cyprus , Turkey , Ecuador , United States of America , China , Malaysia , Vietnam , Philippines , India , Cayman Islands , British Virgin Islands and now, the United Arab Emirates .

The Annual Gala Dinner, an exclusive invite-only event, brought together influential members of the trading community, giving them the opportunity to partake in MultiBank Group's vision for the future. As a leading financial and fintech provider, the Group has experienced unprecedented yearly growth and record-breaking financial results.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. Boasting a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion, it provides services to an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers across 100 countries. MultiBank Group offers customers award-winning trading platforms, with up to 500:1 leverage on products including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets. For more information about MultiBank Group, visit https://multibankfx.com.

