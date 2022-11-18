InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Handlebars for Bicycles (IPL 788)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My granddaughter has Erb's Palsy and I thought there could be a bicycle handlebar conversion kit to help her more easily access and manipulate the handlebars of a bicycle," said an inventor, from W. Terre Haute, Ind., "so I invented ZOEY HANDLE BARS. My design would reduce the physical strain experienced when trying to reach standard handlebars."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer and easier way for an individual with Erb's Palsy or other disabilities to reach and manipulate the handlebars on a bicycle. In doing so, it enhances safety and accessibility. It also could increase confidence and independence. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for individuals with Erb's Palsy and other disabilities that affect the arms. Additionally, a prototype is available.

