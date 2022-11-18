ePropelled Resolves Patent Dispute with Exro Technologies Inc.

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled Inc., a leader in magnetics engineering and owner of its patented Dynamic Torque Switching (eDTS) technology for electric powertrain systems, is pleased to announce that it has resolved its dispute relating to the patent infringement lawsuit that ePropelled filed against Exro in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

(PRNewsfoto/ePropelled) (PRNewswire)

The parties agree that Exro's products as currently offered do not infringe upon any claim of ePropelled's U.S. Patent No. 7,382,103 ("the '103 patent"). The parties have stipulated to the dismissal of the lawsuit. The parties have also stipulated to the dismissal of the defamation suit Exro filed against ePropelled in the Superior Court of Massachusetts, and the parties have filed a motion to withdraw the Petition for Inter Partes Review Exro had filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office challenging the validity of the '103 patent.

Importantly, Exro also agreed not to make or commercialize products capable of driving a permanent magnet brushless motor having three or more winding sections per phase and capable of operating in a configuration having a combination of series and parallel windings (i.e. a hybrid phase) in any country in which ePropelled maintains its patents.

"Through discovery in the litigation, ePropelled gained the assurances it needed that Exro's current offerings were not infringing ePropelled's valuable '103 patent on its Dynamic Torque Switching (eDTS) technology and Exro stipulated it would not infringe ePropelled's international DTS Patent Portfolio before the patents expire. With these assurances, ePropelled is happy the matters between the parties are resolved to ePropelled's satisfaction," said Nick Grewal, ePropelled's CEO.

About ePropelled

ePropelled designs state-of-the-art motors, generators and power management systems. Our technology helps reduce energy consumption and improve system efficiency at a lower cost in the aerospace, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, electric vehicles and pump motor markets. We are a leader in magnetics engineering, and our patented technology innovations are used in the air, land, and water, defining the future of electric propulsion.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and collaborates with manufacturers of all types and sizes around the world. For more information, please visit epropelled.com.

Contact:

Victoria Grewal, Director of Marketing & Communications

ePropelled, Inc.

victoria@ePropelled.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ePropelled