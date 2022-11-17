TD Bank Earns No. 1 Small Business Administration Lender for 6th Straight Year

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it ranked No. 1 for the sixth consecutive year in total number of approved U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in its Maine-to-Florida footprint for the SBA's 2022 fiscal year. TD Bank is also the #2 ranked SBA lender nationwide.

TD is #1 for the 6th consecutive year in its Maine -to- Florida footprint and #2 nationwide.

In the SBA's 2022 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022), TD outperformed the competition, lending approximately $313 million and approving a total of 2,134 SBA 7(a) and 504 loans combined.

"We are proud to be a leader in serving Small Businesses and are committed to meeting the needs of these entrepreneurs, who serve as the backbone of the local economy," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Banking, TD Bank. "While we've seen improvement over the past two years, challenges still remain for small businesses and SBA loans are a key piece in meeting credit needs."

This milestone for TD Bank is a point of pride and is directly aligned with our purpose to enrich the lives of our customers and communities.

"We are very proud of our small business programs," said Amy Dinkar-Patel, Head of Commercial Distribution, TD Bank. "The work we do with our small business customers helps drive local economies and ensures the communities we serve continue to thrive."

In addition to earning the top spot across its footprint, TD achieved No. 1 rankings in four states – New Hampshire, New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida.

"Congratulations to the Small Business team for earning these great honors," said Tom Pretty, Head of SBA Lending, TD Bank. "While we don't do this for the accolades, it's great that our hard work to support small businesses from Maine to Florida is being recognized."

