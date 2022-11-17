SkySlope's Newest Solution, Offer Management, Evolves the Offers Process for Thousands of Stellar MLS Customers with Smart, Progressive Technology

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, SkySlope, the transaction management provider for over half of the U.S.'s top 20 brokerages, is unveiling its newest solution, SkySlope Offers, in partnership with Florida's largest multiple listing service, Stellar MLS.

SkySlope and Stellar MLS will release SkySlope Offers to Stellar's 75,000-plus customers in early 2023, transforming how Florida real estate professionals submit and manage offers.

In March of 2022, Stellar MLS announced that they would pilot and co-create SkySlope's first-ever, fully interoperable, offer management system for integration into their Stellar Central workspace. Over the past six months, SkySlope and Stellar have worked together closely to develop a platform that organizes and displays offers in a format that is easy to compare and share with clients.

"Through interviews conducted with real estate professionals, we learned that agents wanted a workspace that could help present offers in a professional format, prevent redundant data entry, and provide buyers' agents with an effective way to send offers," says Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope.

SkySlope Offers compiles every offer on a property into a singular database. Offers are displayed, sorted, and compared by multiple data points like offer price and closing periods. For extra ease, listing agents can also accept, counter, or decline offers right in SkySlope Offers.

"From the get-go, we knew that the Offer Management platform would be an incredible asset for our customers," says Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. "Not only does it address the organizational side of the offers process, but it also helps our subscribers uphold fair housing practices."

SkySlope Offers provides a number of safeguards to ensure that fair housing practices are sustained. When an offer is made on a home, SkySlope Offers conceals the buyer names to ensure privacy, as well as keep potential implicit bias at bay. Pop-ups throughout the offer upload workflow also encourage ongoing agent education.

"We looked at SkySlope Offers as not just an opportunity to create a solution that would increase agents and brokers' efficiency, but one that can potentially aid in the ongoing fight for fair housing," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "The result is a dynamic solution that helps strengthen the trust between agents and their clients at every level."

Following its release with Stellar MLS, SkySlope will be partnering with additional MLS organizations and associations to expand the platform's availability to U.S. agents.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 450,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

About Stellar MLS

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, Stellar MLS (Stellar) is Florida's largest multiple listing service (MLS) company, with over 75,000 customers in Florida and Puerto Rico. Offering a comprehensive suite of the industry's best products and world-class customer service, Stellar MLS is committed to helping brokers and agents thrive in tomorrow's competitive real estate market. Learn more at stellarmls.com.

CONTACT:

SkySlope

hello@skyslope.com

1-800-507-4117

View original content:

SOURCE SkySlope