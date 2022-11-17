HiredScore Ranked Number 313th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

As an ethical and efficient Talent Orchestration partner to over 40% of the Fortune 100, HiredScore boasts 460% revenue growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiredScore , the leading global provider of Talent Orchestration that safely and transparently drives critical business outcomes in hiring, talent development, and workforce planning, today announces its ranking as 313th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. This distinguished honor was given to the participating companies with the most growth since 2018 — HiredScore grew 460% in the past three years.

HiredScore's CEO & Founder, Athena Karp , credits the company's impressive revenue growth and second-consecutive year win of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award to the growing demand for talent acquisition agility and achieving more ambitious HR agendas. "From COVID, to the Great Resignation, to Economic Turmoil, Human Resource leaders have held the front-row seat in designing, implementing and achieving human capital programs that support ever-evolving business needs. These visions have been weighed down by change management, training, and adoption challenges, with intelligent solutions being key to enable and unlock their goals. We've also seen a very positive reception to smart products that meet the highest privacy-by-design principles and explainable and ethical AI standards to bring innovation and safety hand-in-hand," says Karp.

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About HiredScore

HiredScore is the leading provider of Talent Orchestration technology. HiredScore's artificial intelligence, automation, and deep integrations empower the largest and most innovative companies in the world to safely and transparently drive critical business outcomes in recruitment productivity, diversity hiring, internal mobility, and total talent management. HiredScore's proprietary technology provides compliant-by-design, customized-by-client AI that seamlessly connects to data and systems to power the shift to proactive and fair HR decisions. HiredScore is live in 150 countries and available in 70 languages.

For more information, please visit https://www.hiredscore.com/ .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content:

SOURCE HiredScore