Green Shield Risk Solutions Announces Growth Investment by Bindley Capital Partners

The Investment Supports Green Shield's Focus on Accelerated Growth through Risk Mitigation and Loss Avoidance in the US Property Insurance market

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Shield Risk Solutions LLC ("Green Shield"), a leading provider of risk mitigation strategies for catastrophe prone properties, today announced a $6.6 million investment to support the expansion of its risk mitigation solutions. The investment was led by Bindley Capital Partners, management and a select group of business leaders committed to changing the way insurance is delivered.

Green Shield was created by Patrick Blandford and Nick Lamparelli to spotlight transparency and loss prevention as central to the US property insurance market. Blandford, formerly CEO of Tokio Marine Highland, stated "whether you believe that climate change is a threat is not really the central issue. It's undeniable that the aggregate value of properties near the two coasts has increased dramatically over the last 20 years. The insurance industry has not adapted well. Green Shield was established to provide a comprehensive solution that lowers the cost of insurance to concerned property owners. It's based on underwriting transparency and mitigation planning."

Lamparelli commented "As a society we are going to struggle with climate resiliency if our only solution is insurance. We must find ways to prevent and mitigate losses to reduce our collective costs. At Green Shield, we believe the best way for consumers to make investments in prevention and mitigation is by leveling the playing field and providing full risk transparency to maximize their resiliency to climate disasters."

"We are pleased to have the support of such an experienced group of investors and company builders" added Blandford. "Our investor group has created and grown multiple $billion+ organizations and knows what it takes to succeed."

Tom Salentine, President of Bindley Capital, added, "We are excited to back the team at Green Shield. Our core business is supporting proven operating teams in attractive industries. We know this market is ready for a fresh approach."

About Green Shield Risk Solutions

Green Shield is a risk mitigation advisory firm and managing general underwriter for properties throughout the United States. We combine rigorous analysis and modelling with transparency to develop mitigation plans packaged with optimized insurance solutions. For more information visit www.greenshieldrisk.com

About Bindley Capital Partners

Bindley Capital Partners is a private investment firm founded in 2001 to manage the capital of Bill Bindley and a concentrated, select group of other individuals. We pursue a range of investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes. Unlike traditional investment firms, we have no outside investors so are not limited by standard institutional constraints. Our core business is backing great management teams to start or acquire operating companies in areas where we can leverage our knowledge and relationships to exert influence over the outcome of the investment. Please visit www.bindley.com

