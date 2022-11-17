Fargo Center for Dermatology Is First in State to Offer Non-Surgical Technology For Treating Common Skin Cancers

Governor Doug Burgum Proclaims Nov. 14-20 "Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week"

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the availability of the technology in North Dakota. That state's first installation is at Fargo Center for Dermatology where the announcement was made.

SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology) (PRNewswire)

Coinciding with the Fargo event, Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed November 14-20 "Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Week", noting that "treatment options" for this disease "in North Dakota now include not only Mohs surgery but also the newest FDA-cleared nonsurgical treatment known as image-guided superficial radiotherapy."

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinomas) that uses ultrasound images to help clinicians direct low-level X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate, making it just as effective as traditional surgical treatment of skin cancer.

Rachel Ness, M.D., founder of Fargo Center for Dermatology, noted, "Sun exposure is the primary cause of skin cancer, so North Dakotans are especially prone to developing nonmelanoma skin cancer, owing to our extensive farming operations and our love of the outdoors and lakes. More than 7,300 North Dakotans are diagnosed with some 12,000 basal cell or squamous cell carcinomas every year, and regrettably, that number is on the rise. Also, it's important to remember that skin cancer is a year-round threat, since up to 85% of harmful UV rays can penetrate cloud cover, and the sun's rays are reflected by sand, water, snow and ice.

"Given these facts," Dr. Ness continued, "I am particularly pleased to bring Image-Guided SRT to the State, offering this remarkable non-surgical option for common skin cancer to our population."

Joining Dr. Ness at the announcement was Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, U.S. Senator John Hoeven via video remarks, State Representative Greg Stemen, and Mary Christy, State Director for U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong.

Mayor Mahoney said, "Image-Guided SRT is a game-changer in providing a less invasive option to treat skin cancer for the people of our region. We are extremely proud that Fargo is the first community in North Dakota to offer this option!"

Senator Hoeven remarked on "this milestone for healthcare in the Fargo region," saying in a video message, "As the most common form of cancer in the United States, skin cancer is a real threat, and for the many North Dakotans who work outside, such as farmers, ranchers and energy workers, the risk of skin cancer is even higher. That's why we welcome announcements like this, as Fargo Center for Dermatology adopts a cutting-edge technology to combat this disease, while providing the potential for an easier recovery for patients."

"We are delighted to partner with Fargo Center for Dermatology to offer a highly effective, non-surgical treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of SkinCure Oncology, the company which brought the technology to the state. "Patients everywhere should have the option of curing their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery."

