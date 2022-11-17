CRACKER BARREL FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON THE INTERNET

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) will provide a real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter earnings conference call on Friday, December 2, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended October 28, 2022.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section on the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com on December 2, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and continue through December 16, 2022.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. and operates more than 660 Cracker Barrel locations and owns the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

