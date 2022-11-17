Blue Mountain Announces Expansion of Leadership Team to Support Growth Initiatives

As the market for Life Sciences Compliance Solutions expands, Blue Mountain scales its strong leadership team

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mountain, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of enterprise asset management software and services for the Life Sciences industry, announced three new executive leadership hires to deliver value to customers and drive growth for the company.

Blue Mountain's recent leadership appointments include proven leaders in the Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Financial Officer roles that will strategically align with the organization's mission of helping regulated companies make better products and improve life by advancing GMP compliance and digital maturity.

"As our business continues to accelerate, we are strengthening our leadership team for scale," said Blue Mountain CEO, David Rode. "Because we enable Life Sciences companies to succeed in the ever-changing regulatory environment and increasing global competition, demand for Blue Mountain's RAM platform has never been stronger. With proven leaders of this high caliber, we could not be more confident in our journey to being the SaaS leader in GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Solutions for Life Sciences."

Michael Meyerring has been named Blue Mountain's Chief Revenue Officer to drive the company's revenue growth. Bringing 20+ years of experience with him, Meyerring joins Blue Mountain from Businessolver, a best-in-class SaaS based benefits administration organization, where he led the Benefits Innovation Group to increase top line revenue by more than tenfold. "I am excited and proud to join Blue Mountain as a growth leader. The combination of incredible talent, industry leading product, and visionary leadership makes this organization special," said Meyerring.

Jonathan White has been named Blue Mountain's Chief Technology Officer to scale the organization's development and technology operations teams to meet its business needs as a rapidly expanding SaaS company and satisfy customer requirements to meet Industry 4.0, compliance, and GMP digital maturity. White joins Blue Mountain from Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) and Mastercard where he was a key leader in the expansion of the software offerings. "I am excited to be back in the world of rapidly growing, dynamic SaaS companies," said White. "I was attracted to the strong team we have in place and their obsessive focus on partnering with our Life Sciences customers to improve the efficiency of their operations while maintaining safety and compliance."

Thomas Demko has been named Blue Mountain's Chief Financial Officer to drive the organization's growth projection goals. Demko brings a wealth of experience in helping companies achieve growth and scale, implement new technology, and manage investment portfolios. "I'm thrilled to join Blue Mountain," said Demko. "The quality of the team and culture that's been built over thirty plus years are impressive. I look forward to collaborating on our mission to provide critical enterprise asset management solutions to our Life Sciences customers and execute on growth opportunities." With nearly 20 years of experience, he joins Blue Mountain from Liquid Web, a Madison Dearborn Partners owned provider of software and cloud commerce solutions.

Connect with Michael Meyerring, Jonathan White, and Thomas Demko on LinkedIn.

Additional Information

For more on Blue Mountain, visit: https://coolblue.com

Connect with Blue Mountain on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-mountain-quality-resources

About Blue Mountain Quality Resources

Leading the Life Sciences in GMP asset management for 30+ years, Blue Mountain offers deep Life Sciences domain expertise & SaaS solutions to help companies transform their manufacturing processes and achieve the highest level of GMP digital maturity. Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Device, and Contract Manufacturing companies fast-track the implementation of GMP SaaS solutions across their organizations. For more on Blue Mountain, visit: https://coolblue.com

For more information, contact Akashi Perera at 814-234-2417 or apperera@coolblue.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Mountain Quality Resources