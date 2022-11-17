Avidon Health Ranked Number 221 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Increased demand for digital health and wellness coaching technology propels 693% revenue growth

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidon Health today announced it ranked No. 221 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. This is the second consecutive year that Avidon Health has been named to the Fast 500.

"The need for digital health and wellness coaching has been steadily growing," said Clark Lagemann, CEO of Avidon Health. "Organizations and individuals have recognized that improving health and wellbeing is a priority. Avidon Health has accomplished remarkable growth by helping our customers reduce administrative and coaching costs by over 30% without impacting quality. Together, we are helping create personalized experiences to inspire change and create measurable impact at scale."

Wellness programs and health coaching can only make a difference if the participants are engaged. In today's world with unlimited options for entertainment and fitness, it can be a challenge to keep program participants on track. This year, Avidon Health has continued to innovate in the health coaching automation space to improve engagement and wellness outcomes. The company launched several courses within the Engagement RX platform to address stress and other wellness topics such as healthy eating, nutrition and sleep. Looking to 2023 the company will continue to bring exciting new technology to the digital wellness space.

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

About Avidon Health

Avidon Health is a team of behavioral health experts that provides innovative coaching solutions to disrupt unhealthy behaviors. Avidon's proprietary digital health platform, Engagement Rx™, is an all-in-one coaching technology that automates personalized experiences to create a measurable impact at scale. Launched in 2020 following MedPro Wellness' acquisition of SelfHelpWorks, Avidon Health combines digital coaching with cognitive behavioral therapy principles to produce lasting change for participants. Learn more at avidonhealth.com.

