AppViewX Ranked Amongst Fastest Growing Enterprise Security Companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes revenue and new-customer growth to increased automation, security and compliance requirements from digital transformation and cloud migration initiatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, the leader in automated machine identity management (MIM) and application infrastructure security, today announced it placed among the fastest growing enterprise security providers on this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

AppViewX Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Webb , credits the company's significant revenue growth to increased automation, security and compliance requirements and its best-in-class orchestration platform. "Because of Digital Transformation initiatives and the accelerated shift to multi-hybrid cloud, the number of machine and app identities has grown exponentially," said Webb. "To reduce their digital risk and save cost, enterprises acknowledge the importance of machine identity and access management, but there's a lack of mature automated capabilities from antiquated, manual tools and siloed tactics. Our strong growth is a result of the value our customers derive with the AppViewX security automation and orchestration platform, which improves security through streamlined workflows to prevent outages and reduce costs."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

