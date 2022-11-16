The UK's Number #1 Super-Premium & Fastest Growing Brand, Au Vodka, Officially Debuts in US with Tremendous Initial Traction To-Date with Launch of Signature Black Grape and Original Vodka Flavors

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Au Vodka , UK's Number #1 super-premium & fastest growing brand, is pleased to announce its official entry into the US Market with the debut of the brand's signature Au Vodka Black Grape and Original Vodka flavors in three key initial markets: Georgia, Florida and Texas.

Au Vodka (PRNewswire)

The news comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement regarding their partnership with Speakeasy Co., a leading ecommerce and fulfillment platform servicing the beverage alcohol industry.

It has been nothing short of a whirlwind kick-off debut for the brand; in less than a month since having begun distribution in Georgia, the brand has already depleted 1000's of cases as well as generated over $1 Million in revenue in its first 10 days of launch.

"We are thrilled to have officially broken ground here in the United States, with the support of both our online partner of record, Speakeasy Co., as well as our traditional distributor partner-of-note: RNDC (Republic National Distributing Company)," states Dan Price, Sales Director of US for Au Vodka. "We have no doubt that Au Vodka will be a smashing success here in the States as it has been in the UK; our intention is to dominate the wider US landscape in the year(s) ahead by leveraging the successful playbook we've built to own the wider EU market."

"We are pleased to officially welcome Au Vodka to the RNDC portfolio," states Michael Ellinghaus, Vice President of Spirits, RNDC Georgia. Ellinghaus continues, "The Au team identified a notable opportunity within the global drinks market and quickly became the fastest growing brand in the UK. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with their team to bring Au Vodka to unchartered heights in 2022 and beyond, as we launch in Georgia and the entire US Market."

The brand has also partnered up with Total Wine & More, the nation's leading retailer of wine, spirits and beer, with presence in 80+ stores across the company's three initial markets.

Vodka has remained a steady mainstay in the market, however there has been increased demand for more premium products as well as a growing trend of flavored vodka. Au Vodka was started by Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn in 2016 in the UK when they saw a gap in the market for a luxury vodka brand. They were bored of receiving birthday presents of the same vodkas year after year and felt they could bring a more exciting vodka to market. Known for its eye-catching gold bottles and uniquely flavored vodkas, Au Vodka later saw investment from superstar DJ Charlie Sloth, who also helped build the brand's social following. They are now the most followed spirits brand on TikTok .

Since launch, Au Vodka has seen a growth in its e-commerce business of 10,000% in terms of online revenue growth, with its revenues now at over $6.7 million in 2022.

The brand's signature Black Grape and Original vodka flavors are priced at $39.99 per bottle and are available in GA, FL, TX in select Total Wine & More locations as well as on their company website .

Details on Black Grape

Au has combined its award-winning recipe with the highest quality black grapes to create a sweet & unique vodka

Blending the finest British black grapes with natural spring water from deep in the South Down hills

Au Black Grape is sippable on the rocks, paired with lemonade or breathing character into any cocktail

Details on Original Flavor

We combine our British heritage and luxury ingredients together to create a truly exceptional ultra-premium vodka

Recognized instantly by our signature gold bottle, Au Vodka is for those who choose individuality over common feeling

Au's signature smooth taste and distinct flavoring is perfect on the rocks or in a martini, breathing character into any cocktail

About Au Vodka

Au Vodka was founded in 2016 by Jackson Quinn and Charlie Morgan, two schoolmates from Wales in the UK. Au Vodka stood out from the crowd with its one of a kind gold bottle & crazy unique flavored & colored vodkas.

Au Vodka's turnover grew from $1 million to $54 million in the last two years with its ecommerce business boasting a 10,000% online revenue growth, jumping from $30k in 2019 to more than $6.7 million in 2022.

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Taylor@TheIndustryCollective.org

SOURCE Au Vodka