PracticeSuite Passes SOC2 Security Certification With Flying Colors

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare cybersecurity incidents continue to rise, and with hospitals hardening their networks, physician offices are now prime targets for hackers. This leaves practices in a quandary as they work to protect patient data without knowing which vendors to trust.

PracticeSuite, an end-to-end, cloud-based medical-office solution, aims to make at least one decision easier by going the extra mile when it comes to security. "SOC2 is the gold standard in data security," says Deepesh Damodaran, vice president of product development. "We passed with zero exceptions, proving our software achieves the highest levels of security over extended periods. That means our physicians and practice managers can be confident the data they store in our system is safe from malicious threats and ransomware attacks."

System Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance measures a vendor's dedication to excellence in process monitoring, encryption control, intrusion detection, user access authentication, and disaster recovery. It's an independent auditing process that tests five trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and customer data privacy. It's the highest standard in the world for validating data security and process integrity.

"We have been committed to protecting our clients' private data for nearly two decades," says Damodaran. "We consider ourselves a guardian of protected health information (PHI), physician identities, and practice data. Many practice managers don't realize that hackers are no longer just going after PHI, they're also looking to steal information about the practice's profitability."

PracticeSuite's CEO, Vinod Nair, explains that PracticeSuite has always kept its security and data protection standards above current industry standards, including HITECH and HIPAA. "But achieving the coveted level of SOC2 is a gratifying acknowledgement of our continual effort to be a highly trusted technology partner and provide our medical practices with as much peace of mind as possible."

As the emerging preeminent cloud platform for ambulatory care, PracticeSuite provides an end-to-end medical office solution that not only helps physicians operate at the highest level of efficiency but provide patients with a modern digital communication experience. PracticeSuite is revolutionizing the way medical practices manage their revenue, and how they interact with their patients. Learn more.

