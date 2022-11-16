Finally: Your Priceless Photos Can Truly Speak 1,000 Words With GoodTrust AI

GoodTrust allows you to preserve all your photo memories and stories in one place and share them today or in the future

In time for the holidays, new AI feature allows anyone to animate photos and bring them to life to say anything you choose

GoodTrust is your family's one-stop-shop to protect what matters most with an online Will, a Digital Vault and the new Life Stories

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust ( www.MyGoodTrust.com ), the one-stop shop to protect what matters, has expanded its AI features to help anyone enhance and share their digital memories. GoodTrust is already the leading provider of will-based estate planning combined with online security tools like a digital vault and password manager. Today, GoodTrust adds a new and meaningful way to preserve your family's priceless stories using AI.

In time for the holidays, a new AI feature from GoodTrust called Story Portraits allows anyone to animate photos and bring them to life to say anything you choose. Imagine preserving and sharing priceless memories in a whole new way - or simply provide some surprise and delight. (PRNewswire)

The new AI feature from GoodTrust is called Story Portraits in partnership with D-ID. It allows photos to speak an audio story or memory and for anyone to easily share the experience with others. Users can type in the text, record an audio file, or choose from pre-created clips. Story Portraits also allows anyone to provide surprise and delight and celebrate "moments that matter" through speech and animation of photos.

For example, the next time you receive an "On This Day" notification on your phone, upload the photo to Story Portraits, type or record the details of your photo, and ensure the memories are never forgotten. Our desire to protect memories is universal and we're committed to developing products that are both diverse and inclusive. That's why we're proud to say that Story Portraits launches in more than 50 different languages and comes as part of the GoodTrust Story+ subscription package offered at $3.99/week.

"The advancement of technology has given us the opportunity to share and preserve stories and memories in entirely new ways," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust. "Telling stories is a fundamental part of being human. Starting today, we can make our priceless photos tell their own story using AI and Story Portraits."

People will undoubtedly experiment with both the sentimental and entertainment value as well as focus on the emotional connection like sharing "old memories" though a slide show during the holidays. And instead of creating a mountain of digital photos that can be easily forgotten on your phone or needing to add the date, location, and other details to a printed photo, you can now do it with your laptop or mobile device and share with friends and family. Or maybe design the ultimate greeting card. The possibilities are endless.

With new technologies, in this case with synthetic media, come new responsibilities. As a proponent of this nascent technology, GoodTrust is committed to accuracy, privacy, and ethical use. We believe there is an opportunity to both allow freedom of creation and experimentation but also to ensure we achieve the high standards we set for ourselves with ethical AI. You can read more about our AI ethics pledge here .

Storytelling is core to the future of GoodTrust by allowing people to protect what matters through sharing and preserving memories for future generations. You can create your own Story Portrait after creating a free GoodTrust account.

