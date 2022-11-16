Duke Energy provides aid for customers, communities with nearly $100,000 in grants to support basic needs

Duke Energy provides aid for customers, communities with nearly $100,000 in grants to support basic needs

Grants awarded to 18 Indiana-based organizations to support programs in Bartholomew , Dearborn , Floyd , Hamilton , Hancock , Hendricks , Henry , Howard , Johnson , Knox , Madison , Monroe , Ripley , Tippecanoe and Vigo counties

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities continue to feel financial strain due to the rising cost of basic necessities, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100,000 to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

"Our customers are feeling the weight of inflation and rising costs in nearly every aspect of their lives," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "We know the prices for goods and services are straining our customers' pocketbooks. This funding will go directly to our local community partners to provide resources for those who need it most."

The United Way of Monroe County is one of 18 Indiana-based organizations that received grant funding through the Duke Energy Foundation. The nonprofit is using the funds to purchase $50 gas cards that will be dispersed to more than 200 low-income households in Monroe, Brown, Lawrence and Orange counties to help offset transportation expenses. The gas cards will be distributed alongside packets of information detailing additional resources and financial support available.

"Inflationary pressures are creating greater challenges for people in need in our community," said Randy Rogers, president and CEO of United Way of Monroe County. "With the support of partners like Duke Energy, we're extending a helping hand to people who are facing turbulent times by helping offset their travel expenses and increasing their financial stability."

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Anchor House ( Ripley County )

$4,000 to purchase food and supplies and to support operational expenses at the Anchor House Family Assistance Center and Pantry and the Anchor House East Shelter



Area IV Agency in Lafayette ( Tippecanoe County )

$11,000 to support the organization's work to intervene in urgent or crisis situations to ensure low-income populations maintain safety and stability in their homes



Catholic Charities in Terre Haute ( Vigo County )

$11,000 to serve seniors and low-income populations in the Wabash Valley area by providing for basic needs and helping them to remain in their homes



Coordinated Assistance Ministries ( Howard County )

$6,000 to provide basic needs and services for people experiencing homelessness



Ecumenical Assembly of Bartholomew County ( Bartholomew County )

$3,000 to provide basic needs and services for people experiencing homelessness



Family Promise of Hendricks County ( Hendricks County )

$5,000 to support work to transition families experiencing homelessness into permanent housing



Generations, Area 13 Agency on Aging & Disability ( Knox County )

$5,000 to support nutritious, home-delivered meals for local residents through Meals on Wheels



Heart of Indiana United Way ( Henry County )

$3,000 to support their Friend-to-Friend Utility Assistance Fund, which helps struggling local families reduce their utility bills



HOPE Family Care Center ( Hamilton County )

$1,000 to support health care clinic expenses, including lab fees, dental services, vaccinations and prescription medication assistance for uninsured and underinsured residents



Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County ( Johnson County )

$5,000 to purchase food for residents in need



LifeSpan Resources ( Floyd County )

$11,000 to support specialized transportation services for elderly and disabled residents through their 'Rides to Go!' program



LifeTime Resources ( Dearborn County )

$2,000 to support their operations and maintain affordable services for their clients



Mama's Cupboard ( Hamilton County )

$1,500 to provide supplies for their food pantry



PACE ( Knox County )

$6,000 to provide for basic needs for 30 low-income residents



Samaritan Caregivers ( Howard County )

$5,000 to support the purchase of food and household items, as well as delivery expenses, for 45 low-income seniors



Stony Creek Township ( Madison County )

$1,500 to provide assistance for disadvantaged residents



United Way of Monroe County ( Monroe County )

$11,000 to purchase gas cards that will be dispersed to more than 200 low-income households to help offset transportation expenses



Westfield Washington Township Trustee ( Hamilton County )

$4,000 to provide financial relief for up to 40 families who are struggling to pay their utility bills

Duke Energy continues to support its customers in need, connecting them with available assistance and offering tools and resources to help them manage their bills. Year to date, Duke Energy has contributed nearly $450,000 in energy bill assistance through its Share the Light FundSM. The company has also extended interest-free payment plans for eligible customers to six months. Visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp to learn more.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 880,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation .

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke Energy