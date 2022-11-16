BuildDirect Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Delivers positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million up $0.9 million year-over-year

Pro customer revenue increases to 88.2% of third quarter revenues, up 5.6% quarter-over-quarter

and up 19.6% year-over-year

BuildDirect reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a growing omnichannel building material retailer, today announced its financial results for the Third Quarter 2022 ("Q3 2022").

"I am pleased to report that BuildDirect continues to grow its Pro Customer base, increasing Pro revenue 5.6% quarter over quarter, and maintaining its positive adjusted EBITDA" said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "Our strategic execution is delivering value with revenues reaching $22 million, of which 88.2% are Pro-based. We also recorded our third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, largely due to our push to reallocate resources to Pro customers and to drive acquisition synergies. Looking forward to the fourth quarter of 2022, we will continue to hone our fixed costs and marketing strategies to pursue continued improvement of the Company's overall profitability and growth prospects and leverage our omnichannel business to service growing industry segments and pursue product opportunities for our professional contractor customers."

"In Q3 2022 the Company made cost reductions which are expected to result in approximately US $2 million in annualized operating expense savings. The cost reductions were primarily focused within the BuildDirect ecommerce business as the Company continues to shift its focus to the Pro market segment. The cost reductions are not expected to significantly impact our Pro market segment and will improve overall profitability" said Matt Alexander, Interim-CFO of BuildDirect.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

USD$ (unless otherwise noted) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 % Change Q3 2021











Revenue $22.0 million $24.1 million -8.5 % $22.3 million Gross Profit $6.9 million $8.4 million -17.8 % $8.1 million Gross Margin 31.4 % 35.0 % -3.5 % 36.4 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $0.3 million $0.6 million -52.4 % ($0.6) million











1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the MD&A and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure below.

Q3 2022 Highlights

Q3 2022 Pro revenue reached $19.4 million , representing 88.2% of total revenue at the quarter end. Pro revenues grew 5.6% quarter-over-quarter and 19.6% year-over-year due to increased strategic focus on driving Pro market share.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 reached $0.3 million , increasing $0.9M year-over-year. BuildDirect achieved improvements in the adjusted EBITDA primarily by reallocating resources to the Pro market.

In September 2022 , BuildDirect completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 6,847,830 common shares issued at a price of CDN$0.46 per common share for total gross proceeds of USD2,469,916 (CDN$3,150,000) .

Actual results may differ materially from BuildDirect's financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

BuildDirect's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are available on the Company's website at www.BuildDirect.com . and on the Company's SEDAR profile available at www.sedar.com.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

BuildDirect will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 9:30 am EST on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. To access the telephonic version of the conference call, participants can dial (888) 664-6392 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8659. Upon entering the confirmation ID: 61124202, participants will be entered directly into the conference.

Alternatively, the webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation

Among other things, BuildDirect will discuss long-term financial outlook on the conference call and webcast, and related materials will be made available on the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation. Investors should carefully review the factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties included in such related materials concerning such long-term financial outlook.

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:59 pm EST on November 23, 2022. The audio replay will be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) with entry code: 124202#. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation.

Advisory Services

BuildDirect has retained Gilcrest Advisory Inc. ("Gilcrest") to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community and provide market making services to maintain orderly trading in the Company's securities. Gilcrest has been engaged for an initial three month period expiring on February 16, 2023, which may be extended by mutual agreement, and will be paid a monthly fee of $6,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. Gilcrest and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but Gilcrest and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Gilcrest is a Canadian advisory service firm offering advice and services on investor relations and market making synergies. Gilcrest has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV in providing the above services.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"),including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact of resource reallocation and acquisition synergies, honing of fixed costs and marketing strategies, BuildDirect's overall profitability and growth prospects, the pursuit and servicing of growing industry segments and product opportunities, the impact of cost reductions including, without limitation, with respect to adjusted EBITDA, and the maintenance of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, inflation, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions and other factors referenced under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our MD&A. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Reference is made in this press release to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are commonly used by investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance and are employed by the Company to measure its operating and economic performance and to assist in business decision-making. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information reported under IFRS. Refer also to appendix tables, "Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights" and "Q3 2022 Highlights" of this press release as well as our Management's Discussion and Analysis for definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measures.

Contact Information:

Matt Alexander, Interim CFO

BuildDirect IR

1-778-382-7748

ir@builddirect.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA removes fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants, fair value adjustment of inventory, restructuring expenses, non-recurring bad debt expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, and share-based compensation items from EBITDA. We are presenting these measures because we believe that our current and potential investors, and many analysts, use them to assess our current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. Management uses these measures in managing the business and making decisions. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not intended as substitutes for IFRS measures.



For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 Adjusted EBITDA 2022 2021 2022 2021









Gain (Loss for the period) (893,206) 673,240 (3,212,163) (12,927,217) Income tax expense 97,468 474,031 522,618 1,283,537 Depreciation and amortization 1,026,908 794,995 3,052,950 2,746,238 Interest 570,914 503,572 1,454,483 1,765,159 EBITDA 802,084 2,445,838 1,817,888 (7,132,283)









EBITDA adjustments









Stock-based compensation 97,635 196,284 195,270 1,250,114

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (746,084) (98,063) (678,502) (9,899)

Restructuring 148,097 0 148,097 0 Fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants (7,173) (4,964,539) (756,555) 1,455,090

Impact of fair value adjustment of Inventory in acquisition1 - - 137,400 528,552

Significant bad debt expense2 - - - 257,891

Finance costs3 - 374,652 - 1,444,745

Listing expenses4 - 1,017,659 - 1,017,659

Other expenses related to TSXV listing5 - 409,211 - 409,211













Adjusted EBITDA 294,559 (618,958) 863,598 (778,920)

Adjusted EBITDA % 1 % -3 % 1 % -1 %













1 The adjustment for the impact of the fair value of FloorSource and Superb inventory relates to the impact on normal selling profit from the fact that IFRS requires the inventory be recorded at fair value on acquisition and not at historical cost. Earnings are impacted as this inventory was sold in the period. 2 The adjustment is a non-recurring activity, relating to a provision for an advance made to a former employee, which was deemed uncollectible in 2021. 3 The adjustment relates to agents' commission and certain expenses of the private placement offering totalling CDN $1,326,273 in 2021. 4 The adjustment relates to the consideration transferred in excess of the net assets acquired and certain expenses related to the reverse acquisition. 5 The adjustment relates to non-recurring legal and accounting expenses required to meet public company standards for TSXV listing.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



September 30, December 31,

2022 2021 Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,980,685 $ 1,716,986 Short-term investments 118,000 118,000 Trade and other receivables (note 4) 5,029,505 4,420,994 Advances to vendors 1,030,001 1,979,061 Inventories (note 5) 7,703,702 7,452,570 Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits 933,487 424,137 Total current assets 17,795,380 16,111,748

Non-current assets:



Property and equipment (note 6) 578,023 599,232 Intangible assets (note 7) 10,522,419 12,650,528 Right-of-use assets (note 8) 3,859,719 4,305,647 Non-current advances to vendors 467,773 1,141,805 Goodwill 4,280,165 4,280,165 Deferred tax asset 364,329 364,329 Total Assets $ 37,866,808 $ 39,453,454





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9) $ 6,260,611 $ 7,619,937 Income taxes payable (102,963) 735,420 Current portion of lease liabilities (note 10) 1,416,829 1,286,775 Deferred revenue (note 11) 1,555,871 2,460,498 Loan payable (note 12) 8,323,512 3,828,971 Current portion of promissory note (note 14) 1,053,310 1,021,161 Current portion of deferred consideration payable 1,198,414 2,484,571

19,705,584 19,437,333 Non-current liabilities:



Deferred consideration payable 1,383,519 553,732 Lease liabilities (note 10) 3,229,776 3,929,806 Warrants (note 13) 66,536 823,090 Promissory note (note 14) 2,592,298 3,386,300





Shareholders' equity:



Share capital (note 15) 121,560,405 119,075,245 Share based payment reserve 11,147,873 10,854,968 Deficit (121,819,183) (118,607,020)

10,889,095 11,323,193 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 37,866,808 $ 39,453,454

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



For the three months ended September 30 For the nine months ended September 30

2022 2021 2022 2021









Revenue (note 16) $ 22,007,379 $ 22,355,658 $ 70,455,764 $ 66,649,723









Cost of goods sold (note 5) 15,086,074 14,216,903 46,384,959 42,372,402









Gross Profit 6,921,305 8,138,755 24,070,805 24,277,321









Operating expenses:







Fulfillment costs 1,530,197 2,374,704 5,629,233 6,855,014 Selling and marketing 1,394,686 2,968,055 5,622,669 8,359,299 Administration 3,616,163 3,609,064 11,333,984 11,151,304 Research and development 239,806 472,539 1,123,404 1,298,102 Depreciation and amortization 1,026,908 794,995 3,052,950 2,746,238

7,807,760 10,219,357 26,762,240 30,409,957









Loss from operations (886,455) (2,080,602) (2,691,435) (6,132,636)









Other income (expense):







Interest income 13,577 23,836 44,223 64,106 Interest expense (584,491) (527,408) (1,498,706) (1,829,265) Finance costs (note 3) - (374,652) - (1,444,745) Rental income 56,471 61,154 169,413 161,710 Fair value adjustment of convertible

debt and warrants (note 13) 7,173 4,964,539 756,555 (1,455,090) Foreign exchange gain 746,084 98,063 678,502 9,899 Restructuring costs (148,097)

(148,097)

Listing expenses

(1,017,659)

(1,017,659)

90,717 3,227,873 1,890 (5,511,044)









Loss before income taxes (795,738) 1,147,271 (2,689,545) (11,643,680)









Income tax expense (97,468) (470,031) (522,618) (1,283,537)









Total loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (893,206) $ 673,240 $ (3,212,163) $ (12,927,217)









Deficit, beginning of period $ (120,925,977) $ (121,879,818) $ (118,607,020) $ (108,279,361)









Deficit, end of period $ (121,819,183) $ (121,206,578) $ (121,819,183) $ (121,206,578)









Loss per share:





Basic and diluted loss per share

(note 21) (0.03) 0.02 (0.11) (0.44)











Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30

2022 2021 (note 2) 2022 2021 (note 2)









Cash provided by (used in):

















Operating activities:







Loss for the period $ (893,206) $ 673,240 $ (3,212,163) $ (12,927,217) Add (deduct) adjustments and items not affecting cash:







Depreciation 1,015,908 794,995 3,041,951 2,746,238 Income tax expense 97,468 474,031 522,618 1,283,537 Stock-based compensation expense 97,635 196,284 292,905 1,250,114 Other interest and finance cost 515,025 428,276 1,278,009 1,516,191 Interest paid on leases 69,465 99,132 220,699 313,075 Interest earned on lease receivables and other (13,577) (23,836) (44,223) (64,106) Fair value adjustment on convertible debt and warrants (7,173) (4,964,539) (756,555) 1,455,090 Finance costs - 374,652 - 1,444,745 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss Listing expenses (746,084) - (106,672) 1,017,659 (678,503) - (2,693) 1,017,659

135,462 (1,036,778) 664,738 (1,967,367) Interest paid (234,006) (431,864) (581,808) (1,471,445) Income taxes paid (50,000) - (1,361,000) - Changes in non-cash operating working capital:







Trade and other receivables 155,036 (248,624) (789,458) (496,573) Inventories (170,565) (362,857) (251,132) (757,175) Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits (100,140) 29,693 (709,514) 179,483 Advances to vendors 752,913 (1,519,636) 1,624,092 (2,479,256) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,351,763) 2,193,898 (968,270) 4,081,745 Deferred revenue (411,251) (433,406) (904,627) 1,157,391 Total operating activities (1,274,314) (1,809,574) (3,276,978) (1,753,197) Investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (7,924) (26,081) (23,377) (54,730) Principal received on lease receivables 61,673 56,384 180,948 165,430 Interest received - 23,836 - 64,106 Cash acquired from reverse acquisition - 220,920 - 220,920 Total investing activities 53,749 275,059 157,571 395,726 Financing activities:







Subscription receipts proceeds 2,469,916 - 2,469,916 16,177,383 Restricted cash related to subscription receipts - 15,032,370 - (74,921) Subscription receipts issuance costs - (374,652) - (1,444,745) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,244 7,097 15,244 17,265 Principal lease payments (339,200) (234,520) (993,304) (744,902) Loan repayment - - - (114,382) Promissory note repayment (311,250) - (933,750) - Deferred consideration repayment - - (675,000) - Loan proceeds - - 4,500,000 - Total financing activities 1,834,710 14,430,295 4,383,106 13,815,698 Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 614,145 12,895,780 1,263,699 12,458,227 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,366,540 4,978,958 1,716,986 5,416,511 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,980,685 $ 17,874,738 $ 2,980,685 $ 17,874,738













