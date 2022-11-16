Blueshift Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the 3rd Straight Year

Attributes 376% Revenue Growth to the Growing Need for Customer-Centric, Cross-Channel Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, a leading AI platform for customer engagement, today announced it ranked #366 overall and #73 in the Bay Area on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Blueshift grew 376% during this period.

Blueshift's chief executive officer and co-founder, Vijay Chittoor, credits the importance of first-party data and AI marketing with the company's 376% revenue growth. "Marketers are struggling to deeply understand their customers and get personalization right," said Chittoor. "Using data and AI to intelligently automate customer engagement across multiple channels is the new generation of marketing."

Blueshift's customers agree on the importance of intelligent customer engagement. "Since we've partnered with Blueshift, our personalized engagement with customers based on relevant, unified data has never been stronger," said Samantha Turner, Director of Growth Marketing, from Malwarebytes. "This has allowed us to take our business to the next level."

This is the third straight year that Blueshift is an award winner. Blueshift previously ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner in 2020 and 2021. Early this year, Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine honored Blueshift as one of the 2022 Best Small Workplaces. Blueshift's focus on innovation, growth, and positive culture are reflected in these prestigious awards.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift cross-channel marketing platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, cross-channel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

For more information visit blueshift.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

