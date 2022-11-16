bioMérieux and Jackson Family Wines Introduce Groundbreaking Innovation for Wine Quality - BOTTLESAFE™

Validated by Wineries to Verify Final Filtration Prior to Bottling On-Site, Solution is Now Available with bioMérieux's Comprehensive End-To-End Wine Quality Product Portfolio

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in in vitro diagnostics for more than 55 years, and Jackson Family Wines, the global, family owned wine company based in Sonoma County, California, are pleased to announce the worldwide availability of BOTTLESAFE™. This latest innovation for the wine industry that provides a faster and convenient onsite solution to verify final filtration with results in less than four hours.

Since acquiring Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Invisible Sentinel in 2019, bioMérieux has continued to strengthen its beverage portfolio to offer end-to-end molecular solutions for the wine industry, helping wineries optimize processes, protect their brand, conserve energy, and reduce waste from grape to glass. For more information, please visit www.biomerieux-industry.com. (PRNewswire)

Since acquiring Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Invisible Sentinel in 2019, bioMérieux has continued to strengthen its beverage portfolio to offer end-to-end molecular solutions for the wine industry, helping wineries optimize processes, protect their brand, conserve energy, and reduce waste from grape to glass.

"The winemaking process is both complicated and, at the same time, artisanal. We're passionate about minimizing risk throughout the entirety of the production process to enhance our customers' confidence that the quality of their product will be preserved and, subsequently, consumed in the way they intend," said Benjamin Pascal, Global Head, xPRO Program, bioMérieux. "The quick results provided by the BOTTLESAFE™, innovation should allow for clear operational efficiencies and more sustainable production to ensure wineries deliver the highest quality product to the market."

BOTTLESAFE™ stands out from other pre-bottling testing solutions on the market as it was made by wineries for wineries. Created in partnership with Jackson Family Wines, the on-site solution is versatile to rapidly detect common wine spoilers in both red and white wines and is well-suited for any size wine quality program.

"At Jackson Family Wines, our steadfast commitment to quality through traditional and innovative methodologies has always created new pathways for leadership and collaboration," said winemaker Marcia Torres Forno. "bioMérieux is a likeminded organization who shares our entrepreneurial spirit and drive to develop meaningful solutions. They were an obvious choice of partner to develop an innovative solution that will not only benefit Jackson Family Wines, but the broader wine industry."

BOTTLESAFE™, provides actionable information to verify final filtration in less than four hours, which is a significant decrease from the current period of two to five days needed for traditional microbiology testing, sending out for lab services, or other current PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) solutions on the market. With the addition of BOTTLESAFE™, bioMérieux offers a complete solution portfolio for the wine industry from grape to glass including assays for the winemaking process (VINOBRETTTM), fermentation (VINOPAL™) and now, bottling, (BOTTLESAFE™).

The BOTTLESAFE™ assay is the result of bioMérieux's xPRO program – an innovation engine within bioMérieux partnering directly with industry leaders to rapidly develop, validate, and commercialize innovative molecular assays to respond to emerging needs and provide solutions for new markets enhancing their overall quality programs.

BOTTLESAFE™ is now available for implementation. For more information, please visit https://www.biomerieux-industry.com/en-us/products/veriflow-bottlesafe.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2020, revenues reached €3.4 billion, with over 90% of international sales (outside of France).

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software, and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.



bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market. Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286 Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

ABOUT JACKSON FAMILY WINES

Jackson Family Wines is a family-owned, vineyard-based company with a penchant for exploration. Founder Jess Jackson placed his faith in farming and a meticulous expression of wine with his first landscape-changing vintage in 1982, an ethos that chairperson Barbara Banke, the Jackson family, and our employees continue to uphold to this day.

The Jackson family's collection of 40 wineries spans significant winegrowing regions, from California, Oregon, France, and Italy in the northern hemisphere, to Australia, Chile, and South Africa in the southern half of the globe. Vineyard ownership and sustainable practices remain key to consistent quality and artisan winemaking underscores a steadfast commitment to making wines of character and integrity. Jackson Family Wines is an Equal Opportunity employer.

For more information about Jackson Family Wines, please visit www.jacksonfamilywines.com.

CONTACTS

Margaret DiSantis, Director Marketing Communications INDUSTRY, bioMérieux, Inc.

Maggie.DiSantis@biomerieux.com | +1 (312) 532-4240

Galen McCorkle, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Jackson Family Wines

Galen.McCorkle@jfwmail.com | +1 (707) 522-6401

