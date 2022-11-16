Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.

2022 Appian Europe Partner Award Winners

Appian has a strong and dedicated global partner ecosystem enabling transformation, growth, and innovation for our joint customers. Appian is proud to present its 2022 International Partner Award winners:

Impact & Excellence – Inetum

As an agile IT services company that provides digital and solutions, Inetum has made a big impact in the lives of Spanish citizens and implementation of government policies. Working with the Appian Customer Success team in the last two years on a Social Security (INSS-GISS) project in Spain, Inetum deployed a low-code automation solution for citizens to receive the Minimum Vital Income (Ingreso Minimo Vital IMV) benefit, thus lowering the risk of poverty and social exclusion of people who live alone or lack sufficient economic resources to cover their basic needs.

Value Award – Tata Consulting Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS and Appian jointly helped a leading international luxury car brand mitigate critical supply chain challenges. The TCS Intelligent Automation solution leveraged contextual knowledge of the client's business and expertise on Appian to deliver measurable savings and benefits through capacity liberation, revenue generation, cash improvement, and risk mitigation. One of the earliest wins is Supply Chain Case Management that gives clear and comprehensive visibility of the supply chain challenges to the customer (e.g., global semiconductor shortage). The solution was taken to market within a couple of months and is on track to deliver multi-million GBP benefits in the first year itself.

Innovation Award – Vuram

Vuram, now a WNS company and a global hyperautomation service provider, has been a trusted and reliable partner of Appian since its inception in 2011 with 100% customer success, and winning numerous international awards and accolades. WNS Vuram drives end-to-end enterprise automation through the creation of custom and scalable solutions by integrating low-code software applications and intelligent automation platforms into core business operations. These innovative solutions include OCR and AI-based document processing, rule-based processing engines, and ML-based augmentation. In July 2022, WNS (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, announced its acquisition of Vuram to help accelerate organisations' journey towards digitally-led, human-assisted services and solutions.

Growth Award – Key Partner

Based in Rome, with offices also in Milano and Termoli, Italy, Key Partner is committed to working together to tackle important challenges by using strategic, methodological skills, and technological know-how to guide business transformation from problem identification to digital solution. Since 2019, Key Partner has been investing and growing its Appian practice with successful entries into new industries. In 2021, Key Partner formed a partnership with the University of Molise in Southern Italy to equip students with information technology skills for the future. Together, they rolled-out a new Master's Degree program on "Managing complex software systems: new technologies and methodologies" in 2022 with opportunities for students to create apps on the Appian Platform, followed by an internship with Key Partner. In addition, the company is giving away ten scholarships to give the most deserving students the chance to learn low-code and secure work placement at Key Partner's Hyper Automation Hub in Italy.

Transformation Award – Appcino Technologies , part of Xebia

As an Appian technology partner, Appcino accelerates digital transformation with its thought leadership by delivering business application services on modern work platforms. Appcino has been a trusted Appian delivery partner to large and medium organisations, including one of the world's top ten life sciences brands, one of Europe's largest banks, and many more enterprises in the Insurance, retail, healthcare, and public sectors through multi-year engagements. In just about a decade with delivery excellence stemming from a customer-focused governance model, the company has expanded globally and has a strong team of 460+ Appian practitioners. The company also has developed over 40+ solutions and accelerators available in the Appian AppMarket. Now part of Xebia, a Dutch digital transformation consultancy services firm, Appcino leverages its parent's worldwide network of 24 offices, powered by over 5,000 professionals to deliver customer success on Appian around the world.

Channel Sales – Procensol , a Roboyo Group Company

Founded in 2008 in the United Kingdom, Procensol is a global leader in the delivery of digital transformation, process automation, and technological innovation. The company specialises in supporting organisations in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, the public sector, manufacturing, and other complex and results-driven enterprises. Now with offices in four countries, including Australia, India, and New Zealand, Procensol has been a trusted and valued Appian partner for over a decade since its inception. Having won multiple Appian and industry awards throughout the years, Procensol is the recipient of the EMEA Channel Sales award in recognition of its achievement in new logo and expansion annual contract value (ACV) as a reseller.

Delivery Excellence – Yexle

Yexle was incorporated in the UK in early 2020 as an IT services organisation that specialises and delivers exclusively using the Appian Platform with a commitment to innovation and high quality. It has built a global business and ramped up its team of Appian-certified practitioners significantly even during the pandemic to deploy quality Appian applications successfully and consistently across many key accounts. Yexle has also shown innovation by creating several go-to-market solutions and accelerators, such as AXM, Trakwork, Aircraft Delay Management solutions, and many others. Their predictive, adaptive, and prescriptive AI / ML models combined with Appian, deliver insightful hyperautomation solutions to customers. This helps customers achieve actionable insights, higher personalization and deeper intelligence, reduce risks, and help differentiate themselves in the market.

Collaboration Award - KPMG

KPMG has demonstrated its strong commitment to collaborating with Appian by creating a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Low-Code. The CoE brings together KPMG professionals from across the EMEA organisations to support the KPMG lines of business and deliver automation solutions for clients. The centralisation of resources allows KPMG to gain economies of scale within their business and reuse elements of existing solutions for new clients, illustrating the power of reuse made available in the Appian Platform.

"Our partners are critical to the success of Appian and our customers," said Erik de Haas, VP of Alliances for EMEA and APJ at Appian. "As Appian continues to enter and expand in key markets around the world, having excellent partners and close collaboration with them to jointly go-to-market are the keys to our joint success. We are also extremely proud of the innovations that are coming out of our partners and happy for their success, including two significant acquisitions that validate their work and worth."

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade, and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com .

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

