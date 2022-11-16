Ada Announced as One of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program Winners for 2022

The conversational AI platform provider has been recognized by Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ for the second year in a row

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the people-powered conversational AI leader, today received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Ada's Co-Founder and CEO Mike Murchison credits the company's powerfully simple conversational AI platform with saving 25.3 million hours of customer support workers' time by automating more than 4.7 billion interactions since Ada was founded.

"We're thrilled to be a part of Deloitte's Fast 50 list for the second year in a row alongside some of the world's most innovative companies," said Murchison. "Moving into 2023, we're looking forward to continuing our substantial growth by empowering even more customer experience leaders to harness the power of automation and deliver VIP experiences to everyone they interact with."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Ada

Ada empowers companies to treat every customer like a VIP. Built for customer support leaders, Ada's powerfully simple conversational AI platform helps the world's fastest-growing enterprises scale and transform their customer experience through automation. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated interactions for brands like Zoom, Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

