24 Seven Founder and Chairwoman Celeste Gudas Receives Global Power 150: Women in Staffing Honor

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven Founder and Chairwoman Celeste Gudas has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list.

Driven by a passion to help women advance their careers, Gudas has created a multimillion-dollar staffing enterprise.

The honor is awarded to female trailblazers committed to the advancement of women in the workforce. SIA examines the exemplary careers and contributions of female leaders as well as the efforts they've made to foster community within their teams, including DEI initiatives, mentorship programs, training, and advancement opportunities.

"I could not be more honored to be named alongside so many incredible and inspirational female leaders," Celeste Gudas said. "I've always been fueled by my passion to empower women in the workforce. My mission remains focused on helping people find highly rewarding and meaningful careers. And more than anything, I'm thankful 24 Seven has been able to do that for so many women."

As a mother of three, including two daughters, Gudas has a vested interest in helping pave the way for current and future female professionals and leaders.

"After working with Celeste for 15 years, I can proudly say she is most deserving to be on this list. Her commitment to women in the workforce can be seen quite clearly when looking at 24 Seven's own employees, a majority of which are women." said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven.

Gudas founded 24 Seven, a leading staffing agency specializing in creative, digital marketing, fashion, beauty, and retail, in 2000. A majority of employees at 24 Seven are women, which has been the case since the company's inception.

"In a way, we created a 'bubble' of equality within 24 Seven, with women earning salaries on a par with men, allowing many of the women to be the primary breadwinners in their families," Gudas wrote in a blog post reflecting on leadership and motherhood this year.

Gudas is dedicated to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace that fosters innovation and creates a safe space for employees to grow as individuals and staffing professionals. She has spearheaded several initiatives, including a DEI task force.

Based on staffing revenue, 24 Seven was recently recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the 100 Largest U.S. Staffing Firms in 2022.

