Talos Joins Blockchain Association; Adds Compliance & Regulatory Industry Veterans

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced it has joined the Blockchain Association , an organization of industry leaders dedicated to improving the public policy environment for crypto networks. Additionally, Talos announced two new compliance and regulatory hires: Josh Peschko as Head of Compliance and Alex Abedine as VP of Regulatory. The expansion of Talos' compliance and regulatory team solidifies Talos' commitment to adhering to regulatory standards as institutional adoption of digital assets continues to grow.

The Blockchain Association works to ensure the industry is heard in the government, educating lawmakers and regulators about crypto networks to create a more secure, competitive and innovative marketplace. A member-led and driven group, the association selects members chosen for their commitment to responsibly building and investing in the next generation of digital services.

"The Blockchain Association, the unified voice of the crypto industry, is proud to welcome Talos as its newest member," said Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association. "By laying the groundwork for institutional adoption, Talos is helping to usher in the next phase of crypto's expansion into financial services. Talos will play an integral role in our education and advocacy efforts with policymakers and regulators in Washington."

The expansion of Talos' regulatory and compliance team includes the addition of two executives with deep and varied experience across the industry. Peschko brings close to two decades of compliance experience to his new role at Talos, with a demonstrated history managing investment and compliance teams spanning all aspects of the front office, including research, portfolio management and trading. Prior to Talos, Peschko worked at AQR Capital Management, where he served in a variety of compliance-related roles, most recently as Global Head of Trading and Investment Compliance. Before that, Josh served in a Risk Management monitoring and control position at JPMorgan. He holds a BS in Finance and Supply Chain Management from Syracuse University and is a CFA Chaterholder.

Abedine brings deep product and regulatory experience in payments and crypto, most recently serving as Senior Product Counsel at Coinbase where he helped push forward crypto-native Web3 products including decentralized identity, Coinbase Card and Coinbase Pay. Before Coinbase, Abedine served as Lead Product Counsel at Meta Platforms, advising on Instagram's NFT marketplace, the international expansion of Facebook Payments and the launch of the Novi digital wallet and Diem digital currency. Abedine holds a JD from New York University School of Law where he also served as Co-President of the Law & Business Association. He also holds an MSc from the London School of Economics where he co-founded the Law and Financial Markets Society, as well as a BA from Emory University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex and Josh to the Talos team as we join the Blockchain Association to increase our regulatory presence and efforts," said Anton Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Talos. "Josh and Alex's appointments represent a key milestone as we continue to build a world-class compliance and regulatory team capable of fostering relationships with regulators in multiple jurisdictions. The Blockchain Association gives the community an amplified voice to create meaningful change, and we are proud to join its esteemed membership ranks."

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, Europe and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com.

