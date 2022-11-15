Retro Stage Helps with Wardrobe Upgrades by Kicking Off Its Black Friday Sitewide Sale

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday shopping season approaches, Retro Stage is getting ready to kick off its Black Friday sitewide deals. The popular vintage-inspired fashion retailer will offer extraordinary discounts on everything from retro clothing to shoes to accessories. That means shoppers can easily get their hands on any vintage-inspired piece they like on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

Kicking Off the Holiday Shopping Season with Retro Stage: It’s Time to Upgrade Wardrobe (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to be part of the upcoming shopping season and hope to make customers' holidays a little brighter and more fun with our unique styles of clothing," said the Retro Stage team. "Meanwhile, we've been working hard to get everything ready for the holiday rush to make sure everyone has a great shopping experience when they come to Retro Stage."

Black Friday deals will be available on the Retro Stage website from November 22nd to the 28th, including early bird discounts and special holiday offers. Online shopaholics can order items in any theme and any style they like to stock up on head-to-toe vintage fashion. For the holiday shopping season this year, whether shoppers are stocking up on their favorites or looking for holiday gifts for friends and family, Retro Stage is the perfect place to save a lot of money and find classics that never go out of style. In addition, Retro Stage has also shared some exciting new arrivals, hoping to help shoppers find fall and winter style inspiration.

Retro Stage has always been dedicated to taking inspiration from popular fashion concepts of the 20th century and creating its own definition of vintage-inspired modern art. Their 1940s collection emphasizes a state of harmony between simplicity and flamboyance. The Blue Pearl Buttons Dress is a beautiful and classic piece that can be worn for any occasion. Its unique pearl-buttoned, high-slit design has won the love of many people. Even in a simple solid color, it is a stunning, timeless piece. The gorgeous Rose Dress features a V neckline, lantern sleeves, and a sash tied at the waist. The black base fabric is adorned with delicate blooming roses, and the lantern sleeves add a touch of drama. The sash ensures a waist-hugging fit complemented by the full skirt, which is perfect for twirling on the dance floor.

The dresses in Retro Stage's 1950s collection are usually knee-length or longer in a style that is fitted at the waist and flared out at the skirt, also called swing dresses. This 1950s Plaid Knitted Dress features a fitted bodice with an off-shoulder neckline and is a fun and flirty option for a fall day. Made from a lightweight knit fabric, it is comfortable to wear even in warm weather. Those looking for a unique and stylish way to stand out from the crowd can check out the amazing Red Strap Dress with a Black Crop Jacket. The dress is a beautiful red color with intricate straps, while the black crop jacket is the perfect finishing touch, adding just a touch of edge and sophistication.

The new arrivals in Retro Stage's 1960s collection exude an air of dignity, even in the colder autumn and winter seasons. For those who have formal or semi-formal occasions on their calendar, the Navy Blue Button Work Pencil Dress and the Red Plaid Bodycon Dress are excellent options that will make the wearer feel stylish and confident. They are suitable for anyone who prefers a more modest look that matches their prim, reserved attitude. For a high-profile and eye-catching look, though, a velvet pencil skirt is a reliable addition to any wardrobe. One example is the Blue Butterfly Velvet Pencil Dress, which is made of blue velvet material and adorned with lifelike three-dimensional butterflies. The dress's pencil skirt hugs the body's curves, and the spaghetti strap design is both flattering and stylish, making this a piece that's sure to turn heads and start conversations.

In addition to their fall selections, Retro Stage also takes into account the upcoming emergence of fashionistas' winter wardrobes. The Solid Buckle Fur Trimmed Coat is a stylish and practical piece of women's outerwear. It comes in solid black or red and features fur trim around the collar and cuffs, as well as a buckle closure at the waist. This style of coat is a popular choice for women of all ages and is a staple in many closets. The Navy Blue Patchwork Button Coat is another classic-looking piece that will keep the wearer warm all winter long. The buttons on the front and shoulders of the coat add a unique touch of maturity. Any experienced shopper knows that a sophisticated coat will always have a place in a winter wardrobe.

The excitement and surprises don't stop there—Retro Stage has already started marketing their Christmas-themed clothing to help shoppers get a head start on showing their festive spirit. Interested customers are encouraged to check out https://www.retro-stage.com/ for more information. This holiday shopping season, anyone can refresh and upgrade next year's wardrobe with the best deals at Retro Stage.

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by the 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's also a way of life that helps every customer explore the history of fashion with chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," the Retro Stage team said, "All we want to do is encourage women to seek out a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural beauty."

