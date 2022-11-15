New Cohort of Sine Institute of Policy & Politics Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers Brings Unique Experience and Innovation to American University

Leaders in government, business, advocacy, media, and the arts will engage with the AU community to address 21st century challenges

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sine Institute of Policy & Politics at American University, one of the nation's premier forums for the study and discussion of today's complex and urgent challenges, welcomed its 2023 cohort of Spring Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers. The fifth group of Fellows and Lecturers will share their personal and professional stories and lessons that will help students, faculty, staff, and alumni in their changemaking pursuits.

The 2023 Sine Institute Fellows are:

Anna Deavere Smith, actress, playwright, teacher, author

Hon. Bill de Blasio , 109 th Mayor of New York City

Hon. Doug Ducey , 43 rd Governor of Arizona

Alida Garcia , VP of Advocacy, FWD.US; former Senior Advisor on Migration, Biden-Harris Administration

Terence Samuel , VP & executive editor, National Public Radio (NPR)

Hon. Mimi Walters , former U.S. Representative (CA-45)

The Sine Institute also welcomed as Distinguished Lecturers David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, and Horacio Rozanski, president and chief executive officer of Booz Allen Hamilton.

"This year's Sine Institute Spring Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers continue the AU tradition of collaborating across disciplines and points of view to create impactful solutions and share actionable knowledge with our communities," said AU President Sylvia M. Burwell. "The Sine Institute Fellows program delivers experiential learning opportunities to our students that are at the core of the AU experience."

As a non-partisan platform for policy innovation and discussion of some of the nation's most pressing challenges, the Sine Institute plays an essential role in American University's commitment to prepare the next generation of changemakers. The Sine Institute was made possible through a $10 million gift from AU alumnus, trustee, and entrepreneur Jeff Sine, SIS/BA '76, and Samira Sine, a seasoned journalist and an advocate for women and children. The Sine's gift was a milestone in American University's Change Can't Wait campaign, which has raised $356 million to date.

"I am thrilled to welcome this outstanding cohort of leaders to the Sine Institute and to American University," said Amy Dacey, executive director of the Sine Institute for Policy & Politics. "Each of our 2023 Sine Institute Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers brings diverse experience and expertise from across a wide variety of fields and issue areas. I am grateful to them for sharing their invaluable expertise with the Sine Institute and with students, faculty, partners, and our entire AU community as we come together to take on today's challenges."

In 2022, the Sine Institute hosted seminars on national security, women's empowerment, race and identity, environmental justice, infrastructure, housing, and gun violence prevention. The new cohort of Fellows will convene conversations on issues that include education, mental health and addiction, the arts, civics, emergency preparedness, immigration, the spread of misinformation, and more.

"Each year, I'm inspired by the outstanding contributions made by Sine Institute Fellows and I'm happy to welcome the 2023 cohort to American University," said Jeff Sine. "The diverse perspectives and knowledge these experts bring will help foster new dialogue, ideas, and solutions to pressing problems. I thank each of the Fellows for coming on board to help the Sine Institute continue its mission of bringing the best minds together and I look forward to their contributions."

The new Fellows will be introduced to the AU community, reporters, and the public at large during a special event on February 1, 2023.

More information about the Sine Institute's programming, previous Fellows, lecturers, and upcoming opportunities is available here.

