Mattamy Homes Honored as Best Place to Work in Phoenix

Phoenix Business Journal celebrates homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs through 2022 Best Place to Work recognition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For the second year in a row, the Phoenix Business Journal has named Mattamy Homes as one of the Valley's Best Places to Work.

The Best Places to Work in the Valley winners are chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace. Once nominated, companies must meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible for the recognition. Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

"This award is particularly rewarding and meaningful as it's driven by the high marks our employees gave Mattamy on various elements of their work experience. It reflects our people's passion, dedication to customers and each other, and the kind of culture that we've built and live every day," says Don Barrineau, President on Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "We're all very proud to receive this recognition, as everyone across our division has played a role in creating a welcoming work environment and making Mattamy a best-in-class employer."

This year, the Journal is recognizing 100 businesses with local offices and operations in the Valley, representing a variety of industries, including real estate, life sciences, legal, finance and technology.

"With labor shortages and employee turnover continuing to be major causes of sleepness nights for some managers and corporate bosses, smart companies are drilling down to consider the perks, practices and policies that can attract top talent — and keep them engaged," said Phoenix Business Journal Editor in Chief Greg Barr. "The Phoenix Business Journal's long-running Best Places to Work Awards program highlights those forward-thinking employers in the Valley, and a record number of small and large businesses and organizations submitted nominations for the 2022 awards program."

The winners and final ranking will be revealed at the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 8. Honorees including Mattamy Homes will be featured in the Phoenix Business Journal's weekly print and digital edition on Friday, Dec. 9.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

