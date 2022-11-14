UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES LAUNCH SPANISH-LANGUAGE EDITORIAL PLATFORM, UDISCOVER MÚSICA

Building on the success of uDiscover Music, the new site will be devoted to covering the best Latin music and international catalog, with artist interviews, news coverage, and exclusive digital content

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), the global catalog division of Universal Music Group (UMG), today announced the launch of uDiscover Música – a Spanish-language destination for music fans of all ages to discover rising artists and explore stories from the greatest music catalog in the world. The new site builds upon the success of uDiscover Music, UMG's consumer-facing music discovery, editorial, and eCommerce platform.

Latin America is the fastest-growing market in global music consumption, and uDiscoverMusica.com will be on the front lines, working closely with UMG's international teams, and particularly Universal Music Latin Entertainment (UMLE), to deliver the highest-quality storytelling that will not only explore the breadth of UMG's catalog and labels, but will also focus on local markets, highlighting the best artists across Latin America, Spain, and beyond.

Following the standard that uDiscover Music has set, the Spanish-language site will be powered by a team of industry experts and world-renowned journalists, who will engage music fans of all ages through in-depth artist interviews, dedicated news coverage, as well as exclusive video, and digital content. As with its English-language counterpart, uDiscover Música's stories will be syndicated across a variety of major platforms.

Jesus Lopez, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Latin America and Iberian Peninsula, said, "Latin culture and music continues to be a massive influence around the world, and our artists, and importantly their immense fans, remain at the forefront of this movement. With uDiscover Música, our artists and labels will have a dedicated platform and an even greater opportunity to reach and serve those fans and new audiences with the highest-quality news, interviews, insights, video content and exclusive experiences and special offers."

Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe comments, "We are proud to be the leader in establishing and curating our own editorial site that serves as a premiere destination for compelling news and exclusive content for music fans. With the expanding cultural influence and diversity of Latin music, creators and artists from the Southern Cone to Mexico to the Iberian Peninsula will now have a dedicated platform in uDiscover Música."

Andrew Daw, EVP, International Marketing, UMe, adds, "Classic songs have the power to connect us – across generations and borders more than ever before – and that can certainly be said of the great music in UMG's expansive catalog. From rock anthems and soulful ballads to mega hits from more recent decades, uDiscover Música will bring Spanish-speaking fans closer to the music they love both locally and internationally. It will enable music fans around the world to discover even more Latin Music while helping to broaden the reach of our incredible roster of legacy acts among the Latin communities."

Launched first as an editorial platform in 2012, followed by the launch of the e-commerce store in 2016, uDiscover Music has become an essential home for fans of all types of music, with an average monthly readership of over 3 million music fans, and a global reach through local territory sites, from uDiscover Music Japan to uDiscover Music Germany, and more.

uDiscover Música will continue the evolution by inviting Spanish-speaking music fans to join the conversation, discover their new favorite artists, and learn more about the music they love.

About Universal Music Enterprises:

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the global catalog division of Universal Music Group (UMG). Working closely in concert with UMG's record labels, territories and operating companies, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives and creating opportunities in new technologies.

