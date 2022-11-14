KonaTel Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue Increased 63% Year-Over-Year to $5.9 Million as Mobile Services Continues to Scale
Company Expects Gross Profit to Improve in Fourth Quarter
DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights
- Revenues of $5.9 million, up 62.8% compared to the third quarter last year and up 14.8% compared to the second quarter of this year.
- Gross profit of $911,000, down 43.9% compared to the third quarter last year. Gross profit temporarily down due to increased customer acquisition costs (recognized at activation per U.S. accounting guidelines) during this period of planned rapid growth.
- GAAP net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $320,000, or $0.01 per share, in the third quarter last year.
- Non-GAAP net loss of $(995,000), or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $599,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter last year.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared with $933,000 as of December 31, 2021.
D. Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "Third quarter revenue grew 63% year-over-year and 15% sequentially to nearly $6.0 million. We ignited our growth earlier this year with strategic investments in the acquisition of new Mobil Services customers. As one of only a limited number of FCC approved national wireless resellers under recently expanded government programs, we are uniquely positioned to capture additional market share and are seizing the opportunity to do so. Scaling our business requires an upfront investment to acquire customers, which is already creating increasing recurring streams of revenue and cash. As previously discussed, the investment in our accelerated growth plan put pressure on our margins over the last two quarters as costs to acquire new customers are generally expensed at the start of service; however, the initiatives we are taking today are setting ourselves up for sustained profitable growth."
McEwen continued, "Looking ahead and because of the way we implement our growth strategy, we anticipate gross profit and cash flow to accelerate as we begin to recover customer acquisition costs. We are fortunate to have a business model that provides the flexibility to take a measured and stepped approached to growth."
McEwen concluded, "We also continue to develop our Hosted Services market segment and are experiencing an increase in overall SMS & MMS messaging, voice usage and LTE data volume across our national CPaaS cloud network. We recently executed a new three-year extension with one of our largest cloud services customers that doubles their monthly minimum revenue commitment. Under the terms of the new contract, which has a minimum value of $7.2 million over the term, we will continue to provide our national cloud communications platform to support their network, which provides inmate communications services to prisons across the United States."
Quarterly Financial Summary (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021)
Revenue of $5.9 million, an increase of 62.8% compared to $3.6 million. This continued increase was directly related to growth in our Mobile Services segment through the delivery of mobile voice and high-speed mobile data service to low-income consumers under the Lifeline and ACP programs.
Gross profit was $911,000, or 15.5% gross profit margin, compared to $1.6 million, or 45.0% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was directly related to up-front costs booked as direct costs and incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers within our Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer, but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the third quarter 2022 were $2.9 million compared to $283,000 for the third quarter of 2021.
Total operating expenses were $2.1 million, up 64.0%, compared to $1.3 million. This increase was primarily due to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in each of the Company's subsidiaries, Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom d/b/a "Infiniti Mobile."
GAAP net loss was $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share (based on 41.9 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $320,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 43.6 million weighted average shares). The loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was impacted by an acceleration of growth in the Mobile Services segment that increased customer acquisition costs.
Non-GAAP net loss was $(995,000), or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $599,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.
Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Nine Months of 2022 vs. First Nine Months of 2021)
Revenues increased 70.8% to $15.2 million, compared to $8.9 million, reflecting a 143.0% increase in Mobile Services revenues, which was partially offset by a 4.1% decline in Hosted Services.
Gross profit was $3.0 million, or 19.7% gross profit margin, compared to gross profit of $4.0 million, or 44.5% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit directly related to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers within the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the first nine months of 2022 were $6.6 million compared to $549,000 for the first nine months of 2021.
Total operating expenses were $5.5 million, up 61.9% compared to $3.4 million. This increase was due primarily to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in each of the company's subsidiaries, Apeiron Systems and Infiniti Mobile.
GAAP net loss was $(2.9) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share (based on 41.7 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $428,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 43.4 million weighted average shares).
Non-GAAP net loss was $(2.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1,223,000, or $0.03 per diluted share.
About KonaTel
KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.
-- Tables Follow –
KonaTel, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
2,243,195
$
932,785
Accounts Receivable, net
1,503,055
1,274,687
Inventory, Net
297,393
566,839
Prepaid Expenses
7,443
79,467
Other Current Asset
164
164
Total Current Assets
4,051,250
2,853,942
Property and Equipment, Net
39,624
48,887
Other Assets
Intangible Assets, Net
1,224,790
807,775
Other Assets
127,864
154,297
Investments
10,000
10,000
Total Other Assets
1,362,654
972,072
Total Assets
$
5,453,528
$
3,874,901
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
1,445,975
$
930,449
Loans Payable, net of origination fees
3,027,564
-
Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current
115,653
50,672
Total Current Liabilities
4,589,192
981,121
Long Term Liabilities
Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term
495,385
136,445
Note Payable - long term
-
150,000
Total Long Term Liabilities
495,385
286,445
Total Liabilities
5,084,577
1,267,566
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 42,215,406
42,215
41,615
Additional Paid In Capital
8,540,557
7,911,224
Accumulated Deficit
(8,213,821)
(5,345,504)
Total Stockholders' Equity
368,951
2,607,335
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,453,528
$
3,874,901
KonaTel, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
5,880,333
$
3,612,861
$
15,231,288
$
8,919,573
Cost of Revenue
4,969,251
1,988,624
12,230,378
4,946,786
Gross Profit
911,082
1,624,237
3,000,910
3,972,787
Operating Expenses
Payroll and Related Expenses
1,348,152
636,329
3,719,446
1,817,200
Operating and Maintenance
5,321
461
6,681
1,211
Bad Debt
-
-
29,133
427
Professional Services
381,340
77,335
675,987
206,671
Utilities and Facilities
60,083
39,726
135,118
110,523
Depreciation and Amortization
3,088
213,552
9,264
640,657
General and Administrative
71,545
32,668
251,778
93,994
Marketing and Advertising
15,542
37,350
100,570
50,073
Application Development Costs
142,237
179,427
391,930
396,715
Taxes and Insurance
26,729
35,784
150,389
60,479
Total Operating Expenses
2,054,037
1,252,632
5,470,296
3,377,950
Operating Income/(Loss)
(1,142,955)
371,605
(2,469,386)
594,837
Other Income and Expense
Interest Expense
(161,977)
(2,573)
(233,153)
(12,328)
Other Expenses
(40,582)
(49,197)
(165,778)
(154,310)
Total Other Income and Expenses
(202,559)
(51,770)
(398,931)
(166,638)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(1,345,514)
$
319,836
$
(2,868,317)
$
428,199
Earnings (Loss) per Share
Basic
$
(0.03)
$
0.01
$
(0.07)
$
0.01
Diluted
$
(0.03)
$
0.01
$
(0.07)
$
0.01
Weighted Average Outstanding Shares
Basic
41,912,145
40,899,569
41,715,406
40,758,495
Diluted
41,912,145
43,565,835
41,715,406
43,434,761
View original content:
SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.