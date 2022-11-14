Impress Holiday Guests with Versatile Crave Brothers Mascarpone Recipes

WATERLOO, Wis., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is around the corner and if you want to impress your guests, consider making some delicious appetizers, side dishes and desserts with creamy, rich Mascarpone cheese.

Delicious Mascarpone chocolate truffles from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese are perfect for your holiday celebration. (PRNewswire)

According to Debbie Crave, Vice President of Crave Brothers' Farmstead Cheese, "Many people don't realize Mascarpone cheese is the 'secret' ingredient in so many delicious dishes like tiramisu and traditional lasagna. But there are many other ways to use it that are sure to 'wow' your holiday guests during the 12 Days of Holiday Celebration and beyond.

Mascarpone's origins date back to the late 16th or early 17th century in Lombardy, Italy, and the Crave Brothers Farmstead family is proud to carry on this wonderful tradition with its award-winning Mascarpone cheese products.

The Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website has many original Mascarpone recipes including:

Holiday Butter Board with Crave Brothers Mascarpone and Chocolate Mascarpone

Chocolate Mascarpone Truffles

Mascarpone Mushroom Soup

Caprese Inspired Shrimp Gnocchi

Café Mocha Bread Pudding Cheesecake with Hot Mocha Sauce and Mixed Berries

Crave Brothers' sweet Chocolate Mascarpone was a Grand Champion winner at this 2021 World Dairy Expo. They were also named Grand Master Cheesemaker at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. Their Mascarpone retails for $3.50 per 8 oz. container. Other Mascarpone-related gift ideas include Crave Brothers' Chocolate Mascarpone Pie Kit and a Mascarpone Caramel Sauce with Candied Pecans gift box, both under $20 and available for purchase on Crave's website at www.cravecheese.com

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese