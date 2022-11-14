Hackensack Meridian Health Appoints Internationally Renowned Thoracic Surgeon Faiz Y. Bhora, MD, FACS, as Central Region Chair of Surgery

Expert in minimally invasive and robotic surgery will expand access to new technology and advance surgical research in Central New Jersey

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce the appointment of thoracic surgeon Faiz Y. Bhora, MD, FACS , as the inaugural Regional Chair of Surgery for the central region, which includes JFK University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center.

Dr. Bhora is an internationally recognized thoracic surgeon, who is an expert at performing complex robotic and minimally invasive operations for lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors and tracheal tumors and stenosis. Prior to joining Hackensack Meridian Health, he was System Chief of Thoracic Surgery and Director of Thoracic Oncology at Nuvance Health and Chief of Thoracic and Robotic Surgery in the Mount Sinai Health System.

In addition to providing expert surgical care to patients, Dr. Bhora is actively involved in translational research- moving basic science discoveries more quickly and efficiently into practice. Dr. Bhora's current research is focused on regenerative medicine, including 3-D bioprinting of the trachea and his research laboratory is considered one of the foremost research laboratories in the area of tracheal regeneration. His clinical research focuses on cancer care disparities in lung and esophageal cancer. Dr. Bhora serves as a consultant and scientific advisor to several major biomedical companies and is considered a thought leader in surgical care delivery, surgical innovation, and robotic surgery platforms.

Dr. Bhora is passionate about resident and medical student education. He has mentored over 150 residents (several of whom are now thoracic surgeons), 15 post-doctoral fellows and over 300 medical students. He continues to mentor thoracic surgeons both in the United States and internationally. Dr. Bhora also provides leadership at a national level to the thoracic surgical community, as president of the New York General Thoracic Surgical Club (NYGTSC) and past president of the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society (ECTSS). He is listed annually in the most prestigious best doctor lists such as Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors, America's Top Surgeons for Cancer, and NY Magazine Top Doctors.

Dr. Bhora earned his medical degree at Aga Khan University in Pakistan and completed a residency in general surgery at George Washington University Hospital and thoracic surgery fellowship at UCLA Medical Center, and an additional fellowship in thoracic surgical oncology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center. He is Board Certified in Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery.

"I am thrilled to join Hackensack Meridian Health," said Dr. Bhora. "The opportunity to be a part of the finest health system in New Jersey with a new and innovative affiliated medical school was a big draw. The central region of New Jersey has a need for the highest quality of surgical care, and we have bold plans to transform both the quality and breadth of surgical programs that we will offer to our patients. This, in addition to starting a surgical residency program and helping transform JFK University Medical Center into a true tertiary and quaternary hospital was the impetus for me to join the Hackensack Meridian Team and an opportunity impossible to turn down."

"Hackensack Meridian Health is a regional leader in high quality surgical care provided by experts who are skilled in the latest minimally invasive and robotic techniques," said Todd Way, president, central market, Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are delighted to welcome a surgeon with the expertise and renown as Dr. Bhora as our inaugural Regional Chair of Surgery and look forward to his leadership to expand our academic footprint as well as access to the latest surgical techniques and technologies to promote outstanding surgical outcomes for the communities we serve."

