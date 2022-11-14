CIBS 2023 will be grandly opened in Shanghai New International Expo Center on March 28-31

Join CIBS 2023 & Meet the Future

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first half of 2022 the haze brought by the repeated new crown epidemic to all walks of life has not yet faded, and the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, which has been cooperating with the China (Shanghai) International Boat Show for a long time, is still an uncertain state, so in order to maximize the interests of exhibitors and visitors, we finally decided to use the Shanghai New International Expo Center as the exhibition venue in 2023, when CIBS will be held co-location with Hotel &Shop Plus again in the same place at the same time, sharing an exhibition area of 200,000 square meters , 2,000 exhibitors, 100,000 high-quality visitors in various fields, providing a one-stop procurement platform for overall solutions!

From March 28 to 31, 2023, organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., China Boat Industry & Trade Association, Shanghai Association of Shipbuilding Industry and Shanghai Science and Technology Exchange Center, the 26th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS 2023) will be grandly opened in Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Policy guidance, towards the world

In August this year, the five ministries and commissions jointly issued the Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Development of Cruise Yacht Equipment and Industry (hereinafter referred to as the Opinions). Focusing on the development goals, the Opinions put forward four key tasks, namely, improving the design and construction capacity, improving the equipment industry foundation, expanding consumer market demand, and strengthening cooperation and personnel training.

In recent years, the development of cruise yachts in China has achieved positive results, but compared with the world's advanced countries, there is still a gap in equipment industrialization, market maturity, consumption popularization, etc. Therefore, on the basis of adhering to the national policy guidance, following the market orientation, innovative green development and open exchange and cooperation, we can give full play to China's shipbuilding power and huge market advantages, take meeting international quality requirements as the benchmark, and take meeting the popular development of cruise and yacht consumption as the main guide, implement the cruise and yacht industry chain upgrading project, accelerate the formation of the cruise and yacht equipment industry system, and drive the upgrading of the quality of domestic tourist ships, Cultivate and improve the industrial ecology, create new advantages for development, and accelerate the construction of a new pattern of industrial development.

In particular, the Opinions pointed out that coastal cities should be encouraged to build international and national cruise yacht exhibitions at a high level. Therefore, the 26th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS 2023), the oldest comprehensive yacht event in Asia, will also shoulder the responsibility of strengthening international cooperation and building a platform for cruise yacht technical exchange and cooperation!

Link the whole industry, forecast for new technology

As the flagship exhibition of the whole industry chain of boats, CIBS is committed to serving the waterfront leisure industry, sparing no effort to integrate the high-quality resources of the boat industry, providing high-quality trade negotiation environment for upstream and downstream people in the boat industry chain, actively promoting the integration of China's yacht and equipment manufacturing industry with the internationalization, releasing new energy of the industry, and seeking new opportunities for the industry.

At the moment when the waterfront leisure industry and yacht resort industry are booming, CIBS 2023 exhibits will not only cover the whole industrial chain of real ships, boat equipment and accessories, boat services and water sports, but also further introduce the water leisure and recreation sector, introducing scenic yachts, leisure boats, motorboats and other products made in China, so as to deeply integrate the yacht and tourism industry, burst out new business ideas, and create a new industrial pattern, To provide exhibitors and visitors with a more comprehensive cross industry chain display platform for domestic products.

Up to now, the brands of boats and accessories that have joined CIBS2023 include Parsun, Shanghai Haixing, Chappo, Caiwing, Morin, Haixin Maritime, Weida etc. It extends from boat brand to waterfront leisure and entertainment, and brings a comprehensive water leisure and entertainment program to scenic spots. At the same time, it allows visitors to witness the strength of Made in China in the exhibition and feel the unique charm of Made in China with the Chinese quality enabled by science and technology.

Taking digitalization as the lead to drive new business opportunities

With the development of the Internet era and digital economy, global traders have changed their procurement models and habits. More merchants will expand online sales channels and increase online marketing efforts to open new markets and obtain new business. Therefore, the market demand for online business platforms of offline exhibitions is rising.

JIAGLE, a digital platform with exhibition network integration, which is developed from offline exhibitions and online e-commerce platforms. After more than ten years of high-quality development, it has now entered the 4.0 stage. Relying on CIBS exhibition, the boat & leisure online B2B platform (XIUGLE), which has many industry resources, has successfully held many online business matchmaking meetings and a series of online activities, matching suppliers with high-quality partners, and gaining excellent reputation from suppliers and buyers.

During CIBS 2021, O2O "Cloud Negotiation" was specially held to provide services for buyers and suppliers from 42 countries and regions. The online international buyer group's online rate is up to 86%, and the online rate of the matched exhibitors is up to 100%. Buyers from Thailand, Russia, Italy and other places have reached purchase agreements with CIBS exhibitors accurate matching, and the activity has been praised by both parties!

With the continuous improvement and innovation of JIAGLE, the new version XIUGLE function has also been strengthened and optimized. CIBS 2023 will continue to provide a more diversified exchange mode and trading platform, gather supply and procurement resources from boats, boat equipment, lifestyle, tourism, accurately match suppliers to offline exhibitions, enable both suppliers and purchasers, expand potential business opportunities through the matching system, and gain more resources in the cultural tourism industry.

Activity continues causing heated discussion

CIBS 2023 will hold "China International Forum on Boat Industry Development", "National Yacht Industry Association Cooperation Alliance Symposium", "The 8th Board of Directors of Ship Economy and Trade", "Boat Industry Special Forum", and more manufacturers, dealers and agents at home and abroad will bring "New Product Launch".

Among them, the "Tourism Dialogue in an All-round Well-off Era" gathered industry experts, entrepreneurs, investors, brand leaders, etc. from cultural tourism and upstream and downstream industries. Taking the actual difficulties faced by the industry, enterprises and scenic spots as the topic, the participants will pool their wisdom and gather industry, enterprises The wisdom and experience of experts stimulate creativity and provide the most comprehensive solutions for cultural tourism scenic spots and the boat industry.

The 26th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show will be a grand event from boat equipment manufacturers, traders to global buyers across the industry chain! It is an ideal business platform to expand connections, understand the industry, display products, establish brand image and consolidate the position of the industry! 2023.3.28-31, See you at Shanghai New International Expo Center!

View original content:

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.