BUILT FOR THE LONG HAUL, NEW GOODYEAR WRANGLER HT TIRE DELIVERS ALL-SEASON DEPENDABILITY

The Market Leader in Light Truck Replacement Tires** Brings Enhanced Durability and Long-Lasting Performance to the All-Terrain Category

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced a new addition to its lineup of hardworking Wrangler® tires, the Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse® HT. Engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction, the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile.

Backed with a 60,000-mile treadwear limited warranty*, the Wrangler Workhorse HT features a long-wearing tread compound designed to deliver dependable tread life and traction in wet, dry and light snow driving conditions.

"The Wrangler Workhorse HT delivers drivers exactly what its name implies: durable, long-lasting performance and the toughness to excel wherever your day or job takes you," said Michiel Kramer, director of Consumer Product Marketing at Goodyear. "We engineered the Wrangler Workhorse HT to be dependable and versatile in rain, sleet or shine."

The Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT is available in 34 sizes and is compatible with a wide range of today's most popular sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-up trucks. Select LT and C-type sizes incorporate innovative soybean oil technology within the tread compound, which replaces a portion of the petroleum-based materials used in production. This is another important step in Goodyear's global journey to fully replace petroleum-derived oils in its tires by 2040.

Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT tires are a good choice for a number of all-terrain vehicles, including the Ford Explorer, Escape and F-Series; the Chevrolet Silverado, Traverse and Tahoe; the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner; the GMC Acadia, Yukon and Sierra; and the Honda CR-V, Odyssey and Pilot.

To learn more about the new Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT, visit www.goodyear.com or contact your local Goodyear authorized dealer.

*See warranty brochure for complete details.

**Source: Modern Tire Dealer: 2021 "Facts" issue.

