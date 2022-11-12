Bechtel-led coalition to support Egypt's Decarbonization Strategy

Egyptian LNG Zero Routine Flaring Study awarded to Bechtel-led Coalition for Decarbonization of existing facility

Coalition includes Bechtel, Enppi, Petrojet, Baker Hughes, GE Digital, HSBC and NBE

CAIRO, Nov, 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Egyptian LNG has awarded a feasibility study contract to the Bechtel-led Coalition for Decarbonization that includes Enppi, Petrojet, Baker Hughes, GE Digital, HSBC and NBE. The study will assess implementation of a zero-flaring system at the Egyptian LNG export terminal (ELNG) in Idku, east of Alexandria. H.E. Tarek El-Molla, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, hosted the signing ceremony during the Decarbonization Day events at COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The feasibility study will assess options for total routine flaring recovery through modifications to the existing flare and compression systems at the ELNG facility, reducing methane emissions from this strategic regional facility. The project fully supports the Methane Global Pledge signed by H.E. Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, in June 2022. LNG will play a key role in the supply of reliable, responsible, and sustainable energy to Europe following the tri-lateral agreement signed between Egypt, the European Union, and Israel earlier this year.

The project is part of a wider program between the Coalition and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources aiming to decarbonize existing oil and gas facilities across the country and deliver on Egypt's climate change strategy. The Coalition for Decarbonization was formed earlier this year between Bechtel, Enppi, Petrojet, Baker Hughes, GE Digital, HSBC and National Bank of Egypt, under the auspices of H.E. Minister Tarek El Molla.

"I am so proud that Egypt's oil and gas sector is contributing significantly to achieving top strategic goals and priorities: accelerating decarbonization and applying state-of-the-art technologies and solutions in this domain" His Excellency Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla said. "I am pleased that the sector is collaborating with our partners to take such initiatives and promote these priorities."

''This initiative is an important part of ELNG's continuing efforts to deliver operational improvements for our two LNG trains,'' said ELNG's CEO, Eng. Mohamed Elbahnasy. Flare reduction and recovery will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and optimize fuel consumption and running hours of our rotating equipment, to enhance production and reduce operating costs.''

"This project is a demonstration of our commitment to powering progress by providing more and cleaner energy," Eng. Khaled Kacem, vice president and country chair of Shell Egypt, said. "As partners in Egypt's journey to become a regional energy hub, we are also mobilizing our efforts and expertise to support the country's energy efficiency ambitions. This is also a significant step towards full implementation of the decarbonization Memorandum of Understanding between Shell and the Ministry that was signed earlier this year."

"This project is an excellent example of private and public sector partnership to support Egypt's decarbonization strategy that will strengthen energy security in the region," Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel Energy said. "We bring world-class expertise in execution, technology and financing necessary to enable Egypt to reach its decarbonization goals. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the people of Egypt."

"At Baker Hughes we believe collaboration and partnerships are necessary to achieving a net-zero emissions future. This project is another step to show our continued commitment to supporting Egypt's decarbonization journey and climate change strategy," said Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. "As an energy technology company, we are keen on providing technology-based solutions that can help drive the security and sustainability of energy in Egypt and beyond, and the Coalition for Decarbonization is essential to help accelerate the deployment of such technologies effectively."

GE Digital CEO Scott Reese said, "As the world gathers in Egypt for COP27, solutions that can help to decarbonize the industry will be at the forefront of the conversation. Software plays a key role and is essential to accelerating the energy transition. Along with our partners, it's our hope that the findings of this feasibility study will have far-reaching impact for the LNG industry in Egypt and beyond."

"Energy transition is a journey that requires a clear vision with an efficient strategic tool to achieve its goals, the vision, and sustainable energy efficiency strategy that has been set by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in full compliance with Egypt's vision reflected in hosting the COP27 at Sharm El Sheikh." Eng. Mohamed Abdelaziz, Enppi Chairman said.

"Enppi with its leadership in the engineering field is committed to efficiently contribute in the implementation of this strategy, and is proud to continue the successful coalition we started with the top-notch affiliates in the energy sector. I'm looking forward for more of our fruitful cooperation and teamwork spirit, that makes me confident that we can together achieve with full commitment to decarbonize our sector"

"Once again our coalition proves itself as an effective vehicle supporting the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to decarbonize existing oil and gas facilities across the country." Eng. Waleed Lotfy, Chairman and Managing Director of Petrojet, said. "As we are featuring now an exceptionally successful round of COP27 in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh, I am looking forward with great enthusiasm for the coalition to embark onto more challenges".

The Feasibility Study will be executed on a fast-track basis aiming to move into the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase by early 2023.

The project is a testimony to the operational excellence of the ELNG plant. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and optimizing fuel consumption and running hours of the rotating equipment will enhance production and reduce operating cost.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in 120+ countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at www.bakerhughes.com

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About ENPPI

The Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) is an Egyptian company owned by the Egyptian General Petroleum Cooperation (EGPC) established as the engineering technical arm for the Egyptian petroleum sector and extended its scope to deliver EPC projects for the petroleum, petrochemicals, power, and other related energy industries in Egypt, MENA region and worldwide.

Enppi utilises its 40+ years of experienced engineering minds to serve the energy industry; and continue its Energy Transition journey started about 20 years ago with the application of the state of the art technology to support the energy industry transformation starting from Egypt to expand worldwide by developing the potential initiatives to explore, identify and start improving the industries. www.enppi.com

About GE Digital

GE Digital, an integral part of GE Vernova's portfolio of energy businesses, is a $1 billion software business putting data to work to accelerate a new era of energy. GE Digital has pioneered technologies like Industrial AI and Digital Twins to serve industries that matter for decarbonization like energy, manufacturing, and aviation. Our software drives insights customers need to transform how they create, orchestrate, and consume energy. Over 20,000 customers world-wide use its software to fuel productivity and reliable operations while reducing costs and carbon for a more sustainable world. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital. GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition.

About Petrojet

The Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet) - is one of the Egyptian petroleum sector companies, which serve as the national Construction & Fabrication arm for all Petroleum Sector Projects.

The company has also expanded regionally to become today one of the largest full-service construction groups across the MEA region. The company has a workforce of over 40,000 people and also owns a large fleet of modern construction equipment serving all commodities. The company owns specialized fabrication facilities for Static Equipment. In addition to Marine Fabrication Yards for Offshore Platforms and Deepwater Structures, and Pipe Coating Plants for Onshore and Offshore Pipelines.

About ELNG

Egyptian LNG has an LNG liquefaction and export terminal on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, close to Alexandria. It operates two trains, each with a capacity of approximately 3.6 million tons per year. The facility includes 2 cryogenic tanks each with a capacity of 140,000 m3, common facilities (including power generation, fire water systems and control building) and marine facilities. First production was in 2005. ELNG is a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, EGAS, EGPC and Total Energies.

