Rule4 on Outside's Best Places to Work List for Second Consecutive Year

Rule4 on Outside's Best Places to Work List for Second Consecutive Year

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, global technology and cybersecurity advisory services firm Rule4 has earned a spot in the top 10 on Outside's prestigious 50 Best Places to Work list.

(PRNewsfoto/Rule4) (PRNewswire)

Rule4 remains in the top 10 of Outside's Best Places to Work for second consecutive year.

This annual awards program recognizes 50 companies from a variety of industries including outdoor brands, marketing agencies, education, manufacturing, health and wellness, and more. Candidate companies are surveyed about leadership and company strategy, compensation and culture, and benefits and extra perks.

"We're so excited to receive this award for the second time," said Dan Mackin, Co-CEO at Rule4. "It's such a great fit with our culture and values, and in terms of things we're proud of, it's right up there with our B Corp status."

Rule4 serves as a guide for clients navigating the sometimes tricky, uncharted waters of today's new technology wilderness, providing customized services that typically fall under the umbrellas of cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, and OT/ICS security.

The company's headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, is a prime location for staff to take full advantage of the many nearby opportunities for outdoor adventures and activities. "It's important for our team to have easy access to the outdoor lifestyle that connects us and embodies so many of our company values," said Trent Hein, co-CEO at Rule4.

Rule4 encourages its employees to embrace the outdoors through top-tier benefits including a $1,000 annual ski pass/outdoors stipend, every other Friday off, an extra paid holiday specifically for adventures, an annual camping retreat, custom-branded outdoor gear, and group events including hiking, lawn bowling, fly-fishing, paddle boarding, and ski-waxing workshops.

To see the full list of Outside's Best Places to Work in 2022, go to www.outsideonline.com/culture/essays-culture/best-places-to-work-2022.

To see current job openings at Rule4, go to rule4.com/careers.

About Rule4

Rule4 provides technology and cybersecurity guidance from its headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. It customizes its services to meet clients' needs, with offerings ranging across cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, and OT/ICS security. Rule4 is the first global cybersecurity firm to earn B Corp certification. Visit rule4.com or call 888-4THEFOX to learn more.

Media Contact

Haley Berry

Chief Client Officer, 720-580-5939

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rule4