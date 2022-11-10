Northpoint Roofing Systems Donates Two Free Roofs to Habitat for Humanity North Central GA

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems, a roofing business based in Georgia, has donated two free roofs to Habitat for Humanity North Central GA. One roof was given to the Women's Build, and the second was used for the Home Repair Program. GAF Shingles, a partner of Northpoint Roofing Systems, will be used to construct the roofs donated to Habitat for Humanity. The Women's Build is a sector of Habitat for Humanity that is focused on empowering women in all walks of life. Women are often overlooked in the construction industry, and not only do we believe in the Women's Build mission to provide the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities. We also aim to eliminate that imbalance of Women in construction by creating more opportunities for women in the industry.

Northpoint Roofing Systems women are excited to welcome the Corbin family to their new home on Saturday, November 12th. (PRNewswire)

The second roof, donated to the Home Repair Program, was given to a senior citizen seeking assistance in replacing a leaky roof. The recipient of the donated roof was an 86-year-old disabled woman who lives alone and was unable to fund the repair on her own. In addition to her leaky roof, she was also requesting help with other significant issues in her home, such as HVAC, flooring repairs due to additional leaks, porch repairs, and more. With the donated roof from Northpoint Roofing Systems, Habitat for Humanity was able to use more of its own funds to subsidize the additional work that was needed on the elderly woman's home. The roof installation and other home repairs for the elderly woman were completed in July this year.

"Habitat for Humanity is an excellent organization that provides housing support for people in need, and we feel honored to be able to donate to them. The organization's Women's Build and Home Repair Program have both been immensely beneficial to members of our community. With our roof donations, we are hoping to support women in the construction industry, as well as people in need who do not have the resources or finances to fund necessary home repairs," said Keith Priddy, CEO and co-founder of Northpoint Roofing Systems. "It feels good to be able to support community members in need when we are able to. As a company with a customer-focused philosophy, we understand the importance of working to better our community, which is why Northpoint goes out of our way to donate when we can. We hope that we continue to be able to support organizations like Habitat for Humanity with roof donations when we are able to."

Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. They currently serve the cities of Woodstock, Newnan, Lawrenceville, Atlanta, Canton, Duluth, Marietta, Sandy Springs, McDonough, and Roswell. Using advanced AI technology, Northpoint is able to catch roof damage before significant issues take place, making the company an industry leader in the state of Georgia. The company has over 100 years of experience and can offer expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, solar, and free drone inspection for homeowners and commercial property owners.

To learn more about Northpoint Roofing Systems, visit www.northpointroofingsystems.com.

