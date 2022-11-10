SHORT HILLS, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth by New Eyes launched its luxury, limited-edition "1932" sunglasses in celebration of the 90th anniversary of New Eyes, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing new eyeglasses to financially challenged families across the United States. The sunglasses, with a limited supply of 300, are designed and handcrafted by NYC artisans, inspired by New Eyes' founding 90 years ago.

New Eyes Launches Luxury, NYC-Crafted, Limited-Edition 90th Anniversary Sunglasses (PRNewswire)

The unisex round sunglasses, with subtle beveling, are available in four colorways and include a vegan case, cloth, and a designer box highlighting New Eyes' history. With each purchase, New Eyes will provide new eyeglasses to two individuals in financial need in the U.S.

New Eyes was founded in 1932 in NYC by Julia Lawrence Terry, a volunteer at the American Red Cross. She noticed that many applicants needed eyeglasses and she mobilized her neighbors and the country to help. "Julia was a woman of thought and action, and her creativity and inventiveness are in New Eyes' DNA," said Jean Gajano, Executive Director. "Instead of holding a gala or special event to celebrate our 90th year, we did something different. These sunglasses will become a collector's item for their beauty, fit and small batch supply. But the meaning behind them, the individuals in need who will receive new eyeglasses, make it an impactful purchase for the discerning buyer."

The "1932" sunglasses were designed by Selin Olmsted Design Studio and manufactured by Lowercase, both based in NYC. Selin Olmsted said, "When New Eyes approached us, we were so impressed by their energy and their idea to develop a luxury product with a meaningful purpose. The New Eyes' mission perfectly combines what we believe and want to create." Lowercase owner Gerard Masci concurred. "Their concept and message really resonated with us, and we felt we had to participate in this project."

Every Azimuth purchaser receives the first names, states, and ages of individuals who were provided free new eyeglasses by New Eyes. In this way, New Eyes creates a unique giving circle. Through its new Azimuth line, New Eyes continues to provide eyeglasses to those in need, advancing its 90-year-old mission. "We will continue to innovate in the nonprofit space to ensure New Eyes is here to serve those in need 90 years from now," said Board of Trustee Chair Kristine Van Amsterdam.

For more information, please visit azimutheyewear.org

Azimuth logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azimuth by New Eyes