John W. Brick Foundation Joins with Planet Fitness Growth Partners to Support the National Center for Healthy Veterans at Valor Farm

ALTAVISTA, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation (JWB) and Planet Fitness Growth Partners LLC (PFGP) have established a partnership with The National Center for Healthy Veterans (NCHV) to support veterans in overcoming post-traumatic stress. NAMI reports that up to 1 in 5 veterans experience PTSD, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 16 veterans a day die by suicide, but there is reason for hope. The JWB awarded NCHV Valor Farm with a grant of $100,000, while PFGP gifted new equipment for the wellness center. Recently, JWB Founders, PFGP Owners, and fitness pioneers, Victor and Lynne Brick, virtually attended the dedication ceremony and grand opening of the new Valor Farm wellness center with NCHV founder retired Major General Robert F. Dees, amongst others. US Marine Corps veteran, Steve Campbell of PFGP, accepted an appreciation plaque on behalf of the JWB Foundation. See more from the event here.

"We are glad to support the efforts of Valor Farm in providing for the physical and mental wellbeing of our nation's veterans. As General Dees says, they are one of this country's untapped national treasures. Both of our fathers were veterans."

⸺ Lynne and Victor Brick, Owners and Founders of Planet Fitness Growth Partners, Founders of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation

The NCHV focuses on increasing veteran health and well-being, helping them to reassimilate to their communities as leaders who inspire others. This 339-acres of Virginia countryside is a vital turning point in veteran mental health care. The JWB grant will help Valor Farm and the NCHV carry out their initiatives, which include providing life skills programs, the notion of community, faith-based recovery, dignified work which allows for purpose, job skills training allowing professional accomplishment, and opportunities to work with a variety of therapeutic animals. This grant, General Dees believes, allows the NCHV to lean into programmatic interaction with veterans and lends itself to research regarding integrative mental health approaches.

The purpose of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation is integrating salutogenic approaches – such as exercise, nutrition, and mind-body practices – into treating mental illness and promoting mental wellness. JWB has donated over $3,000,000 to advancing integrative approaches to mental health. To learn more about this foundation and their international impact, visit https://www.johnwbrickfoundation.org/ .

