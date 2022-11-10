Heidrick & Struggles Adds New Consultant in the Americas

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a consultant to its Heidrick Consulting business in the Americas during October 2022.

Jason Henderson joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the New York City office. Bringing more than 20 years of experience, Jason specializes in consulting services for large-cap private equity firms, including executive assessment, C-suite team development, CEO succession, and board effectiveness. He's held previous roles at General Electric and Johnson & Johnson where he worked on corporate mergers and acquisition, general management, and talent experience.

"As companies consider how to operate in the challenging and evolving landscape, leadership must focus on developing the skills and qualities that catalyze success," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "With his background, Jason offers private equity clients the support and deep expertise to achieve their strategic objectives through human capital."

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contacts: Bianca Wilson Molly Coughlin bwilson@heidrick.com mcoughlin@heidrick.com

View original content:

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles