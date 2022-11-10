Biological Dynamics, an early detection disease management company, expands leadership

Company prepares for commercialization, continued ExoVerita™ platform development and funding

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Dynamics, an exosome isolation technology and early disease detection company, today announced new executive appointments to fuel its growth.

Diagnostics industry veteran, Mike Aicher, now oversees operational and strategic effectiveness as Chief Operating Officer. Aicher served most recently as executive chairman of Roswell Biotechnologies, director at Genetic Signatures, board member of Techcyte and chairman of the board at CytoBay. He co-founded and was CEO at National Genetics Institute, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Labcorp, where he ran business units generating over $1 billion in annual revenue. He also received Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year award for emerging technologies.

As Biological Dynamics prepares for commercialization, Michael Nall assumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Nall leads the commercialization strategy of the Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) to detect the early stages of cancer. He most recently served as president, CEO and board member at Biocept, a publicly traded cancer diagnostics company, where he led the company's transition from research and development to full commercialization. Prior to Biocept, he served in senior operational and commercial roles at Clarient, before and after the GE Healthcare acquisition. Nall currently serves on the boards of Nonigenex, Clearity Foundation and Alacrity and on the industry relations committee at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

As the company prepares for growth, Michael Russell has replaced Biological Dynamics' cofounder, Dr. Raj Krishnan, as a director. Russell brings extensive experience as head of finance for emerging companies including Enevate, Corp. and MaxLinear, Inc. He will serve on the board's audit committee and provide crucial financial oversight and input.

"With these excellent enhancements to Biological Dynamics' executive team, we are poised to commercialize our patented and proprietary diagnostics products using the ExoVerita™ platform to improve patient outcomes and enhance healthcare economics. Our team is driven every day to bring innovative solutions to patients, their families and the biomedical community with a focus on early diagnostic disease detection applications, particularly in cancer. Our initial evidence positions us well to begin additional studies and clinical applications," said Dr. Paul Billings, CEO and director.

