17th CSHL Double Helix Medal dinner raises $5.8 million

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's annual gala honors Pfizer Chairman & CEO Dr. Albert Bourla and 2020 Nobel laureate Dr. Jennifer Doudna

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) held its 17th annual Double Helix Medal dinner (DHMD) at the Museum of Natural History in New York City. This year's gala honored Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla and 2020 Nobel laureate Dr. Jennifer A. Doudna . CBS journalist Leslie Stahl returned to emcee the event, which raised a record $5.8 million for biological research.

Left to right: CSHL President and CEO Bruce Stillman, CSHL Board of Trustees Chair Marilyn Simons, and 2022 Double Helix Medal recipients Albert Bourla and Jennifer A. Doudna. Bourla and Doudna were honored for their contributions to genetics research and public health. Image: Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan Company (PRNewswire)

Dr. Bourla spearheaded Pfizer's efforts to develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The company delivered the first FDA-approved vaccine in only eight months. This process usually takes about eight to 10 years. Bourla is now focusing Pfizer's resources across a wide range of therapeutic areas. These include cancer, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory conditions.

"What excites me the most about Pfizer's impact on global health is the scale," Bourla says. "We are changing patients' lives. We are giving hope to people, hope for science—and that's something that gives us a lot of pride."

Dr. Doudna earned the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of CRISPR-Cas9. This groundbreaking tool allows scientists to precisely edit DNA. It has revolutionized human and agricultural genetics research. Following CRISPR's widespread adoption, Doudna has emerged as a leading voice on the ethical implications of gene editing.

"When I think about new therapeutics that are only possible using CRISPR technology, I'm thinking about ways that we can not just treat a genetic disorder chronically, but can provide a one-and-done cure," Doudna says. "That's so transformative for patients."

Since the inaugural gala in 2006, the DHMD has raised over $55 million to support CSHL's biological research and education programs. Notable past honorees include Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Alan Alda.

